Hugh Jackman, Daniel Craig, Sarah Jessica Parker Take Top Wins in 2022 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards (Exclusive)

Hugh Jackman, Daniel Craig, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jesse Williams, Patti LuPone, Sutton Foster and Beanie Feldstein are among the winners of the 2022 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards.
Announced Wednesday, the annual awards — presented by The John Gore Organization and now in its 22nd year — celebrate Broadway and touring audiences’ favorite performances and productions each season, with fans voting in a Broadway.com survey across 22 competitive categories to select winners.
This year’s winners list was dominated in major categories by Hollywood stars who made their return to Broadway largely in the spring. The Music Man’s Jackman and Foster took the honors of favorite leading actor and actress in a musical, with the duo also awarded favorite onstage pair. On the play side, Macbeth’s Craig and Plaza Suite’s Sarah Jessica Parker won for favorite leading actor and actress.
Related Stories
Take Me Out’s Jesse Williams and Clyde’s star Uzo Aduba won in the favorite featured actor and featured actress in the play categories, for performances in their respective Second Stage Theatre productions. Company took wins for favorite featured actor and actress in a musical, going to Matt Doyle and Patti LuPone, respectively.
The honors for favorite breakthrough performance went to Williams in the male category as well as Feldstein in the female category for her leading role in Broadway’s Funny Girl revival.
Six the Musical was awarded the title of favorite new musical, while POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive won for favorite new play. In the revival categories, The Music Man was honored for favorite musical and for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf for favorite play.
LuPone took home the highest number of awards of any performer, for her role as Joanne in Marianne Elliott’s gender-swapped Company, with three wins total. Jackman, Foster and Williams followed, winning two awards each. Company and The Music Man tied for the highest number of wins for a single production with four each, with Six the Musical, Take Me Out and Wicked all garnering two each.
A full list of winners follows.
FAVORITE NEW MUSICAL
Diana the Musical
MJ
Mrs. Doubtfire
Six the Musical (WINNER)
A Strange Loop
FAVORITE NEW PLAY
Birthday Candles
Chicken & Biscuits
The Minutes
POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive (WINNER)
Thoughts of a Colored Man
FAVORITE MUSICAL REVIVAL
Caroline, or Change
Company
Funny Girl
The Music Man (WINNER)
FAVORITE PLAY REVIVAL
for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf (WINNER)
How I Learned to Drive
Macbeth
Plaza Suite
Take Me Out
FAVORITE LONG-RUNNING SHOW
Come From Away
Dear Evan Hansen
Hadestown
Hamilton
Wicked (WINNER)
FAVORITE TOUR
Come From Away
Dear Evan Hansen
Hadestown
Hamilton (WINNER)
Wicked
FAVORITE LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night
Ramin Karimloo, Funny Girl
Myles Frost, MJ the Musical
Hugh Jackman, The Music Man (WINNER)
Rob McClure, Mrs. Doubtfire
FAVORITE LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Sutton Foster, The Music Man (WINNER)
Beanie Feldstein, Funny Girl
Adrianna Hicks, Six the Musical
Brittney Mack, Six the Musical
Abby Mueller, Six the Musical
FAVORITE LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY
Matthew Broderick, Plaza Suite
Daniel Craig, Macbeth (WINNER)
Laurence Fishburne, American Buffalo
David Morse, How I Learned to Drive
Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo
FAVORITE LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Debra Messing, Birthday Candles
LaChanze, Trouble in Mind
Ruth Negga, Macbeth
Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned to Drive
Sarah Jessica Parker, Plaza Suite (WINNER)
FAVORITE FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Remy Auberjonois, The Music Man
Peter Bartlett, Mrs. Doubtfire
Matt Doyle, Company (WINNER)
Gino Coscullela, The Music Man
Jared Grimes, Funny Girl
FAVORITE FEATURED ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Shoshana Bean, Mr. Saturday Night
Jayne Houdyshell, The Music Man
Patti LuPone, Company (WINNER)
Jane Lynch, Funny Girl
Jennifer Simard, Company
FAVORITE FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY
Patrick Adams, Take Me Out
Darren Criss, American Buffalo
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out
Norm Lewis, Chicken & Biscuits
Jesse Williams, Take Me Out (WINNER)
FAVORITE FEATURED ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Uzo Aduba, Clyde’s (WINNER)
Lilli Cooper, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Rachel Dratch, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Julianne Hough, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Vanessa Williams, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
FAVORITE ONSTAGE PAIR
Patrick Adams and Jesse Williams, Take Me Out
Terence Archie and Patti LuPone, Company
Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker, Plaza Suite
Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga, Macbeth
Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman, The Music Man (WINNER)
FAVORITE FUNNY PERFORMANCE
Matthew Broderick, Plaza Suite
Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night
Beanie Feldstein, Funny Girl
Patti LuPone, Company (WINNER)
Jane Lynch, Funny Girl
FAVORITE DIVA PERFORMANCE
Beanie Feldstein, Funny Girl
Adrianna Hicks, Six the Musical
Patti LuPone, Company (WINNER)
Brittney Mack, Six the Musical
Vanessa Williams, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
FAVORITE BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE (MALE)
Myles Frost, MJ the Musical
Jared Grimes, Funny Girl
Benjamin Pajak, The Music Man
Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop
Jesse Williams, Take Me Out (WINNER)
FAVORITE BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE (FEMALE)
Beanie Feldstein, Funny Girl (WINNER)
Adrianna Hicks, Six the Musical
Brittney Mack, Six the Musical
Samantha Pauly, Six the Musical
Anna Uzele, Six the Musical
FAVORITE REPLACEMENT (MALE)
Eric Anderson, Moulin Rouge!
Jordan Barrow, Wicked
Jin Ha, Hamilton
Joshua Henry, Waitress (WINNER)
Nik Walker, Hamilton
FAVORITE REPLACEMENT (FEMALE)
Pamela Anderson, Chicago
Heidi Blickenstaff, Jagged Little Pill
Brittney Johnson, Wicked (WINNER)
Jennifer Nettles, Waitress
Ciara Renee, Waitress
FAVORITE NEW SONG
“All You Wanna Do” – Six the Musical (WINNER)
“Don’t Lose Your Head” – Six the Musical
“Ex-Wives” – Six the Musical
“Get Down” – Six the Musical
“Six” – Six the Musical
