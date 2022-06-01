Hugh Jackman, Daniel Craig, Sarah Jessica Parker Take Top Wins in 2022 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards (Exclusive)

Hugh Jackman, Daniel Craig, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jesse Williams, Patti LuPone, Sutton Foster and Beanie Feldstein are among the winners of the 2022 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards.

Announced Wednesday, the annual awards — presented by The John Gore Organization and now in its 22nd year — celebrate Broadway and touring audiences’ favorite performances and productions each season, with fans voting in a Broadway.com survey across 22 competitive categories to select winners.

This year’s winners list was dominated in major categories by Hollywood stars who made their return to Broadway largely in the spring. The Music Man’s Jackman and Foster took the honors of favorite leading actor and actress in a musical, with the duo also awarded favorite onstage pair. On the play side, Macbeth’s Craig and Plaza Suite’s Sarah Jessica Parker won for favorite leading actor and actress.

Take Me Out’s Jesse Williams and Clyde’s star Uzo Aduba won in the favorite featured actor and featured actress in the play categories, for performances in their respective Second Stage Theatre productions. Company took wins for favorite featured actor and actress in a musical, going to Matt Doyle and Patti LuPone, respectively.

The honors for favorite breakthrough performance went to Williams in the male category as well as Feldstein in the female category for her leading role in Broadway’s Funny Girl revival.

Six the Musical was awarded the title of favorite new musical, while POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive won for favorite new play. In the revival categories, The Music Man was honored for favorite musical and for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf for favorite play.

LuPone took home the highest number of awards of any performer, for her role as Joanne in Marianne Elliott’s gender-swapped Company, with three wins total. Jackman, Foster and Williams followed, winning two awards each. Company and The Music Man tied for the highest number of wins for a single production with four each, with Six the Musical, Take Me Out and Wicked all garnering two each.

A full list of winners follows.

FAVORITE NEW MUSICAL

Diana the Musical

MJ

Mrs. Doubtfire

Six the Musical (WINNER)

A Strange Loop

FAVORITE NEW PLAY

Birthday Candles

Chicken & Biscuits

The Minutes

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive (WINNER)

Thoughts of a Colored Man

FAVORITE MUSICAL REVIVAL

Caroline, or Change

Company

Funny Girl

The Music Man (WINNER)

FAVORITE PLAY REVIVAL

for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf (WINNER)

How I Learned to Drive

Macbeth

Plaza Suite

Take Me Out

FAVORITE LONG-RUNNING SHOW

Come From Away

Dear Evan Hansen

Hadestown

Hamilton

Wicked (WINNER)

FAVORITE TOUR

Come From Away

Dear Evan Hansen

Hadestown

Hamilton (WINNER)

Wicked

FAVORITE LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night

Ramin Karimloo, Funny Girl

Myles Frost, MJ the Musical

Hugh Jackman, The Music Man (WINNER)

Rob McClure, Mrs. Doubtfire

FAVORITE LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Sutton Foster, The Music Man (WINNER)

Beanie Feldstein, Funny Girl

Adrianna Hicks, Six the Musical

Brittney Mack, Six the Musical

Abby Mueller, Six the Musical

FAVORITE LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Matthew Broderick, Plaza Suite

Daniel Craig, Macbeth (WINNER)

Laurence Fishburne, American Buffalo

David Morse, How I Learned to Drive

Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo

FAVORITE LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Debra Messing, Birthday Candles

LaChanze, Trouble in Mind

Ruth Negga, Macbeth

Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned to Drive

Sarah Jessica Parker, Plaza Suite (WINNER)

FAVORITE FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Remy Auberjonois, The Music Man

Peter Bartlett, Mrs. Doubtfire

Matt Doyle, Company (WINNER)

Gino Coscullela, The Music Man

Jared Grimes, Funny Girl

FAVORITE FEATURED ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Shoshana Bean, Mr. Saturday Night

Jayne Houdyshell, The Music Man

Patti LuPone, Company (WINNER)

Jane Lynch, Funny Girl

Jennifer Simard, Company

FAVORITE FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY

Patrick Adams, Take Me Out

Darren Criss, American Buffalo

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out

Norm Lewis, Chicken & Biscuits

Jesse Williams, Take Me Out (WINNER)

FAVORITE FEATURED ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Uzo Aduba, Clyde’s (WINNER)

Lilli Cooper, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

Rachel Dratch, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

Julianne Hough, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

Vanessa Williams, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

FAVORITE ONSTAGE PAIR

Patrick Adams and Jesse Williams, Take Me Out

Terence Archie and Patti LuPone, Company

Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker, Plaza Suite

Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga, Macbeth

Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman, The Music Man (WINNER)

FAVORITE FUNNY PERFORMANCE

Matthew Broderick, Plaza Suite

Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night

Beanie Feldstein, Funny Girl

Patti LuPone, Company (WINNER)

Jane Lynch, Funny Girl

FAVORITE DIVA PERFORMANCE

Beanie Feldstein, Funny Girl

Adrianna Hicks, Six the Musical

Patti LuPone, Company (WINNER)

Brittney Mack, Six the Musical

Vanessa Williams, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

FAVORITE BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE (MALE)

Myles Frost, MJ the Musical

Jared Grimes, Funny Girl

Benjamin Pajak, The Music Man

Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop

Jesse Williams, Take Me Out (WINNER)

FAVORITE BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE (FEMALE)

Beanie Feldstein, Funny Girl (WINNER)

Adrianna Hicks, Six the Musical

Brittney Mack, Six the Musical

Samantha Pauly, Six the Musical

Anna Uzele, Six the Musical

FAVORITE REPLACEMENT (MALE)

Eric Anderson, Moulin Rouge!

Jordan Barrow, Wicked

Jin Ha, Hamilton

Joshua Henry, Waitress (WINNER)

Nik Walker, Hamilton

FAVORITE REPLACEMENT (FEMALE)

Pamela Anderson, Chicago

Heidi Blickenstaff, Jagged Little Pill

Brittney Johnson, Wicked (WINNER)

Jennifer Nettles, Waitress

Ciara Renee, Waitress

FAVORITE NEW SONG

“All You Wanna Do” – Six the Musical (WINNER)

“Don’t Lose Your Head” – Six the Musical

“Ex-Wives” – Six the Musical

“Get Down” – Six the Musical

“Six” – Six the Musical