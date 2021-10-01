Broadway Extends Audience Vaccine and Mask Mandates Through December

Broadway theatergoers must continue to show proof of vaccination and wear masks for performances through the end of the year, the Broadway League announced today.

“Broadway is back, and it is exhilarating to see the energy on our stages, and in our audiences, once again,” said League president Charlotte St. Martin. “We know that with these policies in place through the end of the year, we will continue to help our audiences feel safe and to deliver them the thrill of Broadway night after night.”

All 41 Broadway theaters in New York City will continue the same mandates that were originally announced on July 30 and set to run through October. That means guests over the age of 12 must be fully vaccinated with an FDA- or WHO-authorized vaccine in addition to presenting a government-issued photo ID, with guests between 12 and 18 also allowed to use a school ID with no photo required. Limited exceptions are still being allowing for testing and masking for people with a medical condition that prevents vaccination.

Guests under 12 must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test performed by a medical provider within 72 hours of the performance start time or a negative COVID-19 rapid antigen test taken within six hours of the performance start time.

Speaking on behalf of the theater owners, Nick Scandalios of The Nederlander Organization said in a statement, “We continue to be committed to the highest level of public health standards in our Broadway theaters, and we are delighted to welcome back our audiences to the magic of a Broadway show. Safety for our audiences as well as the many Broadway professionals onstage and off is our number one priority.”

The vaccine requirement remains for performers, backstage crew and theater staff and applies to all performances through the end of the year, with mask-wearing a must for audience members inside the theater, except while eating or drinking in designated locations.

Following this first policy review, the League and theater owners anticipate another to be determined by Dec. 1 for performances starting Jan. 3, 2022, and beyond. The news follows a previously announced September review of the Broadway policies, with the League noting in July that any updates could potentially include a relaxation of some provisions if the science dictated.

Two weeks after Broadway’s official reopening on Sept. 14, Disney Theatrical’s Aladdin became the first production to announce breakthrough COVID cases within its company. The production’s Wednesday, Sept. 29 performance was canceled, with the show resuming the next day.