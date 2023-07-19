Broadway’s ‘Grey House,’ Starring Laurie Metcalf, Tatiana Maslany, Sets July 30 Closing Date

Grey House, a rare thriller on Broadway, will be closing on July 30, after opening at the beginning of June.

The play, which stars Laurie Metcalf, Tatiana Maslany and Sophia Anne Caruso and features direction by Joe Mantello, began preview performances at the Lyceum Theatre on April 29 and opened on June 6. While the concept of horror is not often seen on Broadway, the production was not able to translate that to ticket sales and saw a soft box office throughout its run.

Since opening week, capacity for the show has not risen above 70 percent, and has dipped into the 50s. Grosses have similarly stayed under $400,000.

Written by Levi Holloway, the play follows a couple (Maslany and Paul Sparks) who crash their car in the mountains and seek shelter in a cabin. While there, they witness strange behavior from the inhabitants of the cabin, who include Metcalf, Caruso and a band of young kids, as well as odd noises and actions from the house itself.

The cast of cabin inhabitants also include Millicent Simmonds, Cyndi Coyne, Colby Kipnes, Alyssa Emily Marvin and Eamon Patrick O’Connell.

“We are enormously grateful and proud to have brought Grey House to Broadway,” say producers Tom Kirdahy and Robert Ahrens. “Under the brilliant direction of Joe Mantello, Levi Holloway’s stunning play keeps everyone on the edge of their seat. The cast, crew, and creative team are nothing short of extraordinary. We are particularly pleased that so many of our audience members got to experience a Broadway show for the first time, as they are the theatregoers of the future.”

The creative team included Scott Pask (Scenic Design), Rudy Mance (Costume Design), Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Tom Gibbons (Sound Design), Or Matias (Music Supervisor & A Cappella Arranger), and Ellenore Scott (Choreography).

This is the latest Broadway closure following the Aaron Sorkin revival of Camelot and Life of Pi, which are both ending their runs on July 23. Grey House is part of the 2023-2024 season on Broadway.