New Pop Musical ‘& Juliet’ Announces Broadway Run This Fall

A pop-song infused musical take on Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet is coming to Broadway this fall.

Featuring a book by Schitt’s Creek writer David West Read, the musical, called & Juliet, envisions what would happen if Juliet did not die at the end of the story. Her journey is set to a backdrop of popular songs, written by record producer and songwriter Max Martin and collaborators, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “Baby One More Time,” “Larger Than Life,” “That’s The Way It Is” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling.”

& Juliet begins previews at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on Oct. 28, ahead of a Nov. 17 opening. The production is currently playing a run in Toronto, which will conclude before Broadway, and has been playing the West End since 2019.

Luke Sheppard is directing and the musical is choreographed by Jennifer Weber. The production is produced on Broadway by Martin, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, Jenny Petersson, Martin Dodd and Eva Price.

The cast will include Lorna Courtney as Juliet, Paulo Szot (South Pacific) as Lance, Betsy Wolfe (Falsettos) as Anne Hathaway, Stark Sands (Kinky Boots) as Shakespeare, Justin David Sullivan as May, Melanie La Barrie as Nurse, Ben Jackson Walker as Romeo and Philippe Arroyo as Francois.