Broadway to Keep Audience Mask Requirement Through June

Broadway has extended its mask mandate for audience members through June 30.

The decision comes as New York City reached a high COVID-19 alert level this week due to an elevated level of community spread and increased hospitalizations. That alert level includes the recommendation that the city government reinstate a requirement to wear face masks in all public indoor areas. So far, Mayor Eric Adams has said he will not mandate masks.

“By maintaining our audience masking requirement through June, we intend to continue that track record of safety for all, despite the Omicron subvariants,” said Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin.

Today’s announcement renews the currency policy, which was set to expire May 31. A decision on mask-wearing for July and later months will be announced in June.

Audience members have been required to wear masks on Broadway since July 2021. The mandate for proof of vaccination for audience members, which was set at the same time, was lifted at most Broadway theaters starting May 1.

The mask requirement has become a hot-button issue on Broadway, as the industry is one of the last in the city to maintain the requirement. Last week, Patti LuPone, star of “Company,” yelled at an audience member during a post-show talk back to pull their mask over their nose or to leave the theater.