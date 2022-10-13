Broadway Theaters Will Dim Marquees for Angela Lansbury

Broadway theaters will dim their lights for one minute on Oct. 15 to honor the late Angela Lansbury.

Lansbury, a six-time Tony Award winner, died on Oct. 11 at the age of 96. Theaters will dim their lights for one minute Saturday at 7:45 p.m.

“Angela Lansbury was without a doubt one of Broadway’s most endearing leading actresses and her influence in the world of musical theatre will forever live on,” said Broadway League president Charlotte St. Martin. “It is impossible to think of Broadway and not be reminded of Ms. Lansbury and some of her most iconic roles — from Mame and Gypsy to Sweeney Todd — just to name a few.”

“We think of her as Broadway royalty and a member of our family, while recognizing that Hollywood thinks of her the same way. We’re just proud she’s ours too! Along with her legendary career and outstanding talent, it will be her grace, charisma and kindness that we will fondly remember of the great Angela Lansbury,” she said.

Lansbury made her Broadway debut in the 1957 production of Hotel Paradiso. She was nominated for seven Tony Awards and won six for her performances in Mame (1966), Dear World (1969), Gypsy (1975), Sweeney Todd (1979) and Blithe Spirit (2009) and was the recipient of this year’s lifetime achievement award.

She has hosted or co-hosted The Tony Awards five times, the most of any other individual.