BroadwayCon Sets In-Person Event for February

Following Broadway’s year and a half shutdown, BroadwayCon is returning in 2022 for a three-day event scheduled for Feb. 18 through Feb. 20.

BroadwayCon 2022 will be held at The Manhattan Center & The New Yorker Hotel, with tickets on sale to the public at 1 p.m. E.T. on Thursday, Sept. 23. A pre-sale for BroadwayCon 2020 and 2021 paid passholders will begin a day before, at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 22. The news of the annual theater fan convention comes just a day after Broadway’s official re-opening, which featured the return of five shows, including The Lion King and Chicago.

“After the last year and a half, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to come together to honor the passionate community of Broadway fans, performers, and creators,” BroadwayCon co-creator Anthony Rapp said in a statement. “Since 2016, BroadwayCon has served as a signature event supporting the theatre community and this year will be more important than ever as we welcome everyone home again.”

The original cast member of RENT and Star Trek: Discovery star is counted among the event’s initial slate of guests, as is Dear Evan Hansen and Disney’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series‘ actor Andrew Barth Feldman. Other confirmed guests include Carolee Carmello, Erin Quill, Fredi Walker-Browne, Ilana Levine, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Jennifer Ashley Tepper, Judy Kuhn, Lesli Margherita, Nik Walker, Ryann Redmond and Thayne Jasperson, with additional guests slated to be announced at a later date.

Like previous years, the event is expected to feature panels, performances, interviews and meet and greets with major Broadway performers and creators, who perform, discuss, debate and celebrate theatre among each other and with its die-hard fans.

Tickets for the event will range from $80 for a single-day pass to $1250 for a limited-quantity premium-level Platinum Pass, with full ticket details available at BroadwayCon.com/tickets. The convention is currently expected to operate at or below 50 percent capacity, but the event may elect to release additional tickets at a later date.

The New York convention will also be adhering to the city’s COVID-related protocols, requiring all those in attendance, including, but not limited to, ticketed attendees, special guests, presenters, vendors, press and staff to be fully vaccinated by Feb. 18. Attendees must show proof of that vaccination upon arrival and are strongly encouraged to wear a mask.

Those who are ineligible to receive the vaccine, such as those under 12 or medically unable to be vaccinated, will be required to wear a mask at all times and should contact help@broadwaycon.com for more information.

“As theaters around the world are beginning to turn their lights back on, we are excited to welcome the return of BroadwayCon 2022 as a place for fans, performers, artists and more to safely gather again in celebration of their shared love of theatre and performing arts,” says Melissa Anelli, BroadwayCon co-founder and Mischief Management CEO.

Initially founded in 2016, the massive theater lovers event has celebrated a number of notable and popular Broadway productions, including the casts of Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Mean Girls and Dear Evan Hansen. It’s also hosted reunions with the original casts of RENT and In The Heights. The fan convention has also included performances by Waitress‘ Sara Bareilles and Come From Away‘s Jenn Colella, along with surprise appearances by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Kristin Chenoweth.