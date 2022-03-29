Aaron Sorkin on Returning to Broadway With ‘Camelot’ Revival: “It Was the Fastest I’ve Ever Said Yes to Anything”

Camelot is coming back to Broadway.

Lincoln Center Theater revealed details today for a new production inspired by the world of Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot and under the tutelage of artistic director André Bishop, writer Aaron Sorkin and director Bartlett Sher.

Performances are scheduled to begin on Nov. 3 with an opening set for Dec. 8 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater, 150 West 65 St. Casting and design team are expected to be announced at a later date.

Sorkin wrote the book based on the original work by Alan Jay Lerner, who adapted from The Once and Future King by T.H. White. The showing marks a reunion for To Kill a Mockingbird duo Sorkin and Sher, who last teamed to make that 2018 production a smashing success.

It’s an epic story that has been translated for decades on stages and screens, notably as the 1960 original Broadway production starring Julie Andrews, Robert Goulet, Roddy McDowall and Richard Burton. The story, per LCT is “about the quest for democracy, striving for justice, and the tragic struggle between passion and aspiration, between lovers and kingdoms,” themes Sorkin is familiar with through much of his previous work. But set to music with tracks like “Camelot,” “If Ever I Would Leave You” and “What Do the Simple Folk Do?”

Asked how the project came together for him, Sorkin tells The Hollywood Reporter via email that Sher and Bishop approached him prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and asked if he’d be interested in giving it a go. “It was the fastest I’ve ever said yes to anything. The chance to work with Bart again, the chance to work on a musical, the chance to work at Lincoln Center and mostly the chance to work on material that I love were all impossible to resist,” said Sorkin, who said he’s not experienced a production firsthand but has read it many times while listening to the cast album.

Those who, like Sorkin, have poured over the text will be interested to know what an Aaron Sorkin will look and sound like. For one, at his first meeting, Sorkin told Sher he wanted to remove all the supernatural elements from the story.

“The story takes place in a real place at a real time,” detailed the Oscar-winning scribe who most recently wrote and directed Being the Ricardos, which snagged Oscar noms for Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem. “Arthur can’t change himself into a hawk and there’s no magic forest. Even the origin story of the sword in the stone gets questioned. I like writing about heroes who don’t wear capes and I told Bart that I thought there was a powerful version of this story to be told that could give us a glimpse — ‘for one brief shining moment’ — of who we could be at our best, but the story had to take place in the real world. Bart looked frightened but he told me to go to work.”

Speaking of work, Sher recently helmed Oslo for HBO and previously teamed with LCT on South Pacific, My Fair Lady, The King and I, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Oslo and Golden Boy, among other shows. LCT is currently producing Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning classic The Skin of Our Teeth directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz with previews set for April 1 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. Sorkin’s other credits include The Trial of the Chicago 7, A Few Good Men, Molly’s Game, Steve Jobs and The Newsroom.