‘Camelot,’ Featuring a Revised Book By Aaron Sorkin, Announces July Closure on Broadway

The Broadway revival of Camelot is ending its run on July 23.

The revival of the Lerner & Loewe musical, which features a revised book by Aaron Sorkin, began its run on March 9 at the Lincoln Center’s Vivian Beaumont Theater and opened on April 13.

The revival of the 1960 musical received mixed reviews, but capacity dipped to 80 percent and grosses fell in recent weeks. Additionally, Camelot received five Tony Award nominations, including best revival of a musical, but did not take home any trophies. The production had planned to extend through at least Sept. 3.

The Bartlett Sher-directed revival, originally written by Alan Jay Lerner and centering on King Arthur’s creation of his kingdom and the love triangle between Arthur, Queen Guenevere and Sir Lancelot, featured a slightly trimmed down story and snappier dialogue, courtesy of Sorkin, who also removed all supernatural elements from the plot. Sorkin and Sher had previously collaborated on the Broadway production To Kill a Mockingbird.

Plans for a U.S. National Tour and West End production “are underway,” according to the production.

The cast of 27 is headed by Andrew Burnap as Arthur, Phillipa Soo as Guenevere, Jordan Donica as Lancelot Du Lac, Dakin Matthews as Merlyn/Pellinore, Taylor Trensch as Mordred and Marilee Talkington as Morgan Le Fey.

This is the latest Broadway production to announce its closing post-Tonys, including Life of Pi, which did not take home any awards.