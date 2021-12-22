‘Is There Still Sex in the City’ Ends Off-Broadway Run After Candace Bushnell Tests Positive for COVID

Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell’s Off-Broadway one-woman show Is There Still Sex In The City? is ending its run early.

The show’s producers announced on Wednesday that Bushnell tested positive for COVID-19, making it impossible for the production to continue. The show’s writer and star initially tested positive right before she was to take the stage for the Tuesday, Dec. 21 evening performance. The show had just opened a couple of weeks earlier on Dec. 7 at the Daryl Roth Theatre and was set to run through Feb. 6. Its last official performance is now Dec. 19.

“We are so grateful to Candace and the full team behind Is There Still Sex in the City? who have brought this show to life,” said producer Marc Johnston. “Those audiences willing to venture to the theatre have loved the powerful message of the show! We look forward to bringing the production back to New York at a safer time, as well as sending Candace around the world to tell the true story of the OG Carrie Bradshaw when it is safe to do so.”

The show, which marked Bushnell’s stage debut and was directed by Lorin Latarro, traced the acclaimed writer’s journey as a journalist, writer of the book Sex and the City and life as a single woman in her 50s through her philosophies on fashion, literature, sex and New York City. Its opening night featured starry guests like Darren Star, Brooke Shields and Martha Stewart.

Currently, plans for a U.S. national tour of the production are still in the works, with runs also planned for Europe, Asia and Australia. The show was originally developed and produced at Bucks County Playhouse in June 2021.

“Working in the theater to create Is There Still Sex in the City? has been one of the most thrilling experiences of my life,” Bushnell said in a statement. “I can’t wait to take the show on the road and to continue working with this very wonderful and supportive community in the future!”

The Off-Broadway production’s scenic design is by Anna Louizos, with costume design by Lisa Zinni and lighting design by Travis McHale. Is There Still Sex in the City?‘s sound designer was Sadah Espii Proctor with projection design by Caite Hevner.

The show was produced by Marc Johnston, Robyn Goodman, Alexander Fraser, Josh Fiedler, Segerstrom Center For The Arts, Julia Argyos, Blue Sky Events, Bucks County Playhouse, Mike Bundlie, Sharon A. Carr, Iris Smith and Viva! Diva! Can!.

The show debuted just as And Just Like That, the anticipated follow-up to the hit HBO series of the same name based on Bushnell’s books, arrived on HBO Max.