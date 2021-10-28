‘Caroline, or Change’: Theater Review

Any work of art about the socioeconomic divide, particularly with regard to inequities rooted in race, class and power, is bound to land differently now than it did in, say, 2004. That seems entirely apposite for a musical with the word “change” in its title and the tremors of personal, political and historical upheaval thematically embedded in its story. But it’s not just shifts in the prism of American life in the 17 years since Caroline, or Change transferred from the Public Theater to Broadway that breathe urgency into this shattering revival. Everything about Michael Longhurst’s production feels more emotionally charged, starting with Sharon D Clarke’s mighty performance in the title role.

No disrespect to the original Caroline, Tonya Pinkins, who put an indelible stamp on a part that instantly joined the pantheon of Herculean female musical theater leads when the show debuted. But that premiere production, directed with customary precision by George C. Wolfe, was more admirable than involving. Despite the drudgery and disappointment of the central character’s life as an underpaid maid, and her skepticism about the burgeoning civil rights movement’s chances of elevating the existence of Blacks in the South, the crushing stasis of Caroline’s situation kept her at a stubborn distance. The groundbreaking musical closed on Broadway after just 136 performances.

The same text by librettist and lyricist Tony Kushner, which had seemed so stiffly fragmented in that earlier production, finds a fluid cohesion here that makes not only Caroline’s solitude but the isolation of almost everyone around her profoundly affecting. “Small domestic tragedies / Bring strong women to their knees,” goes one haunting lyric in a show that nonetheless rejects the easy sentimentality of most musical theater. That makes it a testament to the probing work of Longhurst and his superlative cast that they transmit the lacerating sorrow, as well as the hope, in the material while remaining true to its defiantly unconventional spirit.

The revival was first seen at Britain’s Chichester Festival Theatre in 2017 before moving to London, landing the following year on the West End, where it won Clarke the second of her three Olivier Awards. Kushner and composer Jeanine Tesori were so bowled over by the performance, they felt it demanded to be seen in New York. Roundabout Theatre Company stepped in, flanking Clarke with an American ensemble in a production originally scheduled to begin previews just as Broadway went into COVID lockdown in March 2020. Its arrival, a year and a half later, is a revelation.

Sitting smack in the middle of designer Fly Davis’ two-level set at the start of the show is a Confederate statue memorializing the “Defenders of the South,” an image that immediately evokes controversies of recent years over the removal of such symbols of slavery and racism. Caroline Thibodeaux, a 39-year-old African American divorcee with one son fighting in Vietnam and three kids at home, first hears at the bus stop that the statue has been clandestinely removed during the night from outside the courthouse — beheaded and dumped in the bayou. In Lake Charles, Louisiana, in 1963, such a radical act makes waves.

Caroline’s friend and fellow domestic worker Dotty (Tamika Lawrence), who’s attending night school to build herself a better life, welcomes the disruptive sign of change with a laugh. But to Caroline, it just suggests trouble. Her bitter resignation to her lot after working for 22 years in a hot, airless basement for $30 a week puts Caroline at hostile odds with the more determined Dotty, driving a wedge into what seems to have once been a warm friendship. Even the Moon (N’Kenge), a sparkling Josephine Baker-esque vision, sings of the inevitability of change, but Caroline is firm in her resistance.

At home, Caroline is increasingly unable to communicate with her teenage daughter, Emmie (Samantha Williams), who’s caught up in the winds of Black rebellion. She shares none of her mother’s shock at the assassination of John F. Kennedy. “Just some old white man,” sings Emmie. “Say he do stuff for us / Get our vote, he just ignore us.”

In the musical’s poetic realm of the imagination, it makes sense that Caroline would find companionship in the anthropomorphized appliances with which she shares her workdays — the bubbly Washing Machine (Arica Jackson); the demonic Dryer (Kevin S. McAllister), its heat making the basement even more hellish; and the Radio, a glamorous trio modeled on ’60s girl groups like The Supremes and The Marvelettes (Nasia Thomas, Nya, Harper Miles). Davis’ costumes for these characters are creations of wit and invention.

Tesori’s eclectic score — which, like her work on Fun Home, is seamlessly integrated into the drama to the point where it’s impossible to imagine one functioning without the other — dips into Motown and period pop in the Radio interludes. Elsewhere, it samples blues, jazz, spirituals, swing, classical, even klezmer. The latter occurs as the Gellman family, Caroline’s liberal Jewish employers, celebrate Chanukah, one of the lighter, more amusing sequences in the show, which also gives rise to its blistering catharsis.

The Gellmans’ 8-year-old son, Noah (Jaden Myles Waldman, one of three young actors alternating in the role), idolizes Caroline, who remains indifferent to his affections. Her sole concession is to allow him to light her one cigarette of the day every afternoon. Noah’s father, Stuart (John Cariani), has been emotionally shut down since the death of his wife, playing mournful solos on his clarinet; the family friend he’s married, Rose (Caissie Levy), is still struggling to settle in, with an absent husband and a stepson who wants nothing to do with her.

Rose thinks of herself as a friend to Caroline, even though she continues to call her by the wrong name. Unable to give the maid a salary increase, she tries sending her home with stuffed cabbage to feed her children, but Caroline declines, saying her kids turn their noses up at it. This is a house in which everyone is alone, a state deftly echoed in Jack Knowles’ lighting.

The show’s key relationship is between Caroline and Noah, but there’s no trace of the cliché of the maternal Black housekeeper in Kushner’s nuanced writing or Clarke’s uncompromisingly brittle characterization. Even as she barely tolerates his presence, Noah races home from school to be with her, his noisy energy making the basement all the more suffocating.

Annoyed at the boy’s habit of leaving loose change in his pockets, Rose decides he needs to be taught to respect the value of money. She instructs “Carolyn” to keep whatever coins she finds while doing his laundry. Caroline’s pride makes her refuse at first, but she soon realizes that a few nickels and dimes here, a quarter there, mean a lot to her kids, particularly her young boys, Jackie and Joe (Alexander Bello and Jayden Theophile at the performance reviewed).

Becoming aware that he’s subsidizing the Thibodeaux household, Noah starts fantasizing about being part of that family, or at least of his naively idealized notion of it. But his role as a silent benefactor turns sour when he accidentally leaves a twenty-dollar bill in his pocket, a Chanukah gift from Rose’s lefty father (Chip Zien), visiting from New York. Caroline insists that the money is hers, prompting a heated argument between her and Noah that ends with them hurling racist insults.

That humiliating reinforcement of the economic divide, coupled with her anger at Emmie’s outspokenness, finds volcanic release in Caroline’s eleven o’clock number, a searing, self-flagellating dialogue with God in which she reflects on the futility of hope and begs to be turned to stone. “Murder me God down in that basement / Murder my dreams so I stop wantin’ / Murder my hope of him returnin’ / Strangle the pride that make me crazy.”

It’s a ferocious outburst from a woman calcified, surrendering to soul-deadening hatred and grief but unable to will her heart to stop feeling. The magnificence of Clarke’s wrenching performance is never more startling than in those moments in the aria, titled “Lot’s Wife,” where she soars to a raging crescendo and then reins in the torrent of feeling back to hushed confessional intimacy.

While a more pedestrian writer than Kushner might have used that brutal unburdening to soften Caroline, this is not a show that trades in consoling epiphanies. She remains resolute in her self-knowledge. Caroline comes close to providing comfort to Noah when she tells him he’ll learn to live with the sorrow that’s inside them both. But when he asks if they’ll be friends again, she replies in a whisper: “Weren’t never friends.” Caroline’s tragedy resonates with a force that takes hold of you by the guts, even more so as Emmie closes the show on a promise of hope, proudly declaring herself the daughter of a maid who repudiates fear.

Anyone who has missed the overwhelming emotional power of a great Broadway musical in the past 19 months should look no further.

Venue: Studio 54, New York

Cast: Sharon D Clarke, Gabriel Amoroso, Alexander Bello, John Cariani, Joy Hermalyn, Arica Jackson, Tamika Lawrence, Caissie Levy, Adam Makké, Kevin S. McAllister, Harper Miles, N’Kenge, Nya, Richard Alexander Phillips, Jayden Theophile, Nasia Thomas, Jaden Myles Waldman, Samantha Williams, Stuart Zagnit, Chip Zien

Director: Michael Longhurst

Music: Jeanine Tesori

Book and lyrics: Tony Kushner

Set and costume designer: Fly Davis

Lighting designer: Jack Knowles

Sound designer: Paul Arditti

Music director: Joseph Joubert

Orchestrations: Rick Bassett, Joseph Joubert, Buryl Red

Music supervisor: Nigel Lilley

Choreographer: Ann Yee

Presented by Roundabout Theatre Company, in association with Lot’s Wife, Hunter Arnold, Caiola Productions/Willette & Manny Klausner, Chambers-D’Angora/Joseph & Alyson Graci