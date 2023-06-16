Center Theatre Group’s Taper Forum Cancels 2023-2024 Season Amid Budget Shortfall

The Center Theatre Group is pausing its season programming at its Mark Taper Forum theater and laying off 10 percent of staff across the theater company after experiencing sustained drops in ticket revenue and donations, alongside rising production costs following the pandemic.

“We are still facing a crisis unlike any other in our fifty-six-year history,” the theater organization said in a post.

The theater organization will stop season programming at the 739-seat Taper starting in July and through the 2023-2024 season. This will impact the world premiere of Fake It Until You Make It by Larissa FastHorse and directed by Michael John Garcés, which Center Theatre Group plans to move to a future season. The tour stop of Cambodian Rock Band by Lauren Yee and directed by Chay Yew, has been canceled.

A Transparent Musical, based on the Amazon Prime TV series, is currently running at the Taper through June 25.

The Centre Theatre Group is made up of three theaters: the Taper, the Ahmanson and the Kirk Douglas Theater. The Ahmanson and the Taper are in downtown Los Angeles, while the Kirk Douglas is in Culver City.

After reopening the theaters in the winter of the 2021-22 fiscal year, the Centre Theatre Group had a $9 million operating gap, according to a spokesperson. The shortfall was supported in part by grants such as the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant. Going into the 2022-2023 fiscal year, the theater group had a projected $8 million operating gap.

“We were hopeful things would turnaround this past winter, but ultimately, larger trends in attendance and support did not move as positively or as quickly as needed. This path forward is unsustainable, so we had to make these difficult but very necessary decisions for the upcoming season,” the spokesperson said.

The Taper, which the theater organization calls “the heart” of its programming, is known for taking on newer and innovative productions, which have included Jeremy O. Harris’s Slave Play, following its initial Broadway run. Harris had threatened to pull his play from the Taper’s 2021-2022 season, after he noted that the Center Theatre Group’s season only included one female playwright. CTG responded by creating a 2022–2023 season at the Taper, which exclusively featured women-identifying or non-binary playwrights, as well as BIPOC artists.

While the theater organization will not be programming the Taper in the upcoming year, CTG said it hopes to use the space for special events and community programming starting in the fall.

The pause in programming comes just before Snehal Desai is due to take over as new artistic director of the Center Theatre Group. Desai is scheduled to start the job in August.