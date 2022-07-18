‘Madam Secretary’ Star Erich Bergen Joins Broadway’s ‘Chicago’ as Billy Flynn

Broadway’s Chicago is getting a new Billy Flynn next month: Erich Bergen.

The Madam Secretary star assumes the role Aug. 1, hitting the stage at the Ambassador Theatre in New York on a run that continues through Sept. 11.

The showing follows a Broadway outing late last year in Waitress, for which he reprised his role as love interest Dr. Jim Pomatter, a part he previously played in 2018 and again in 2019. Bergen has also been seen on screens big and small in Bull, Jersey Boys, Gossip Girl, The Good Fight, Humor Me and more.

Bergen, who also produces major events through his 6W Entertainment, is repped by Buchwald and Industry Entertainment.

Chicago, celebrating its milestone 25th year on Broadway, currently boasts a cast that features Bianca Marroquin as Roxie Hart, Lana Gordon as Velma Kelly, Jennifer Holliday as Matron “Mama” Morton, Evan Harrington as Amos Hart and Ryan Silverman as Billy Flynn.