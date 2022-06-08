‘Come From Away’ to End Broadway Run This Fall In Latest Musical Closing

Come From Away will play its final Broadway performance on Oct. 2, making it the third production to announce its closing in recent days.

The musical, which features a book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, opened at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre in March 2017. The critically-acclaimed production posted healthy grosses before the pandemic, but like others which recently posted closing announcements, saw steady drop off in grosses and attendance this season.

Produced by Randy Adams, Marleen and Kenny Alhadeff and Sue Frost of Junkyard Productions, Come from Away tells the true story of 7,000 plane passengers who were diverted to Newfoundland on Sept. 11, 2001. The local townspeople stepped up to care for the passengers, who were grappling with fears about the terrorist attack and the uncertainty of being in a new place.

“This journey, which started 7 years ago, has exceeded every expectation we could have ever had for Come From Away We are forever inspired by the unfailing generosity of the people of Newfoundland, and so grateful to the entire Come From Away Broadway family, onstage and off, many of whom have been with us since our world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse and Seattle Repertory Theatre,” the producers said in a statement.

A live capture of the musical, shot during the theatrical shutdown, was released on Apple TV+ in August 2021.

The closing announcement follows Dear Evan Hansen and Tina-the Tina Turner Musical, which both announced fall closures on Tuesday. All three shows, which had been running for a few years, were all popular before the pandemic, but saw grosses and attendance decline as the industry grappled with reduced tourism numbers and as they sought to compete with big returning brands, such as Wicked, and starry newcomers such as The Music Man.

Come From Away had a strong start when it returned this fall, grossing $903,454 and playing to a 97 percent capacity in the week of its reopening. But that momentum faded, as the production and others, dealt with the delta and omicron variants as well as uneven attendance this season. For the past six weeks, the musical has been playing to capacities of 60 percent and bringing in less than $500,000.

In previous years, the production was almost always sold out and grossed more than or close to $1 million a week. The Broadway musical recouped its $12 million capitalization in less than eight months.

Come From Away was nominated for seven Tony Awards in 2017 and competed against Dear Evan Hansen for the best musical Tony Award. Come From Away Director Christopher Ashley won the Tony Award for best direction.

There are currently four productions of Come From Away running worldwide. In addition to Broadway, the musical is running in London’s West End and has a currently running North American Tour and Australian National Tour.

Another production of Come From Away is planned for Toronto after a July 2024 run at Ottawa’s National Arts Centre.