Comic-Con: Funko Unveils DC Figures as Convention Exclusives

One of the biggest footprints at any San Diego Comic-Con is Funko, the pop culture company known for its seemingly endless array of vinyl figurines.

The company physically has one of the largest presences via is it installation, a massive and sleek showcase of figures and bobbleheads, as well larger-than-life statues of everything pop culture. And it’s also one of the most popular areas in the San Diego Convention Center because of the company’s must-have Comic-Con exclusives. Along with companies such as Mattel and Lego, Funko produces the kinds of exclusives for which fans line up and wait hours.

Funko will be back at Comic-Con this summer (Funkoville is this year’s theme, with an immersive neighbourhood replete with a movie theater, grocery store, diner, Loungefly boutique and Mondo store) and Heat Vision has a sneak peek at the DC exclusives it will be offering.

First up, from the POP Heroes Line, is DC Justice League — Starfire (yes, she’s a Teen Titan, but she’s classified here under the expansive Justice League umbrella). The four-inch tall vinyl figures have either the 2022 Summer Convention Exclusive sticker or the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con sticker on the box, and will be limited to one piece per household.

The company has a popular line named Vinyl Soda, with figures coming in a retro-looking soda can. At Comic-Con, Funko will be introducing one based on Larfleeze, the Green Lantern villain who is the only member of the Orange Corps. The exclusive, glow-in-the-dark Larfleeze Funko Soda vinyl figure, standing at 4.1-inches tall, is part of a limited 5,000-item run. But wait, there’s more: one in six boxes will be a Chase variant that features Larfleeze with a power battery. As with Starfire, the item will have either the 2022 Summer Convention Exclusive sticker or the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con sticker on the packaging. And again, it will be limited to one per household.

And finally, there is the POP Rides: Batman Returns – The Penguin and Duck Ride, a limited edition web exclusive. Inspired by Tim Burton’s Batman Returns movie, it has villain The Penguin arriving on a yellow duck on wheels, with a couple of passenger penguins. This one is approximately 6.14-inches tall and customers can acquire up to two pieces per household.

Good luck, Funko fanatics. Below are some images that will make your wallet itch.

Starfire Courtesy of Funko

Larfleeze Courtesy of Funko