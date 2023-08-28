Constance Wu, Corbin Bleu to Star in ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ Off-Broadway

Constance Wu will make her New York stage debut in the off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors this fall.

The Crazy Rich Asians and Hustlers star will play Audrey opposite High School Musical star Corbin Bleu, who will play Seymour. The two start performances in the musical revival, which has been running at the Westside Theatre since 2019, on Sept. 26.

Bleu replaces Jeremy Jordan, who will play his final performance as Seymour on Sept. 17, and Wu replaces Joy Woods, who will play her final performance as Audrey on Sept. 24. Other castmembers throughout the run have included Jonathan Groff and Maude Apatow.

In addition to her onscreen credits, which include Amazon’s The Terminal List and ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat, Wu has appeared in several stage productions in Los Angeles, including 2:22: A Ghost Story at the Ahmanson Theatre last fall.

“Little Shop has been my number one favorite musical since I first saw a community production growing up in Richmond, Virginia. The music is so wonderful and I love Audrey. I relate to her scrappiness and finding beauty in the simple things,” Wu said. “I am so excited to be in this production, singing and performing alongside the brilliant Corbin Bleu, and enjoying the thrill of live and alive theater with the audience.”

Bleu has appeared onstage several times, with Broadway credits including Kiss Me Kate, Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn, Godspell and In the Heights.

“I’ve been a fan of Little Shop since childhood — I watched the film on repeat. It’s a perfect musical and this is definitely a dream-fulfilling moment for me,” Bleu said. “I am really looking forward to performing with Constance and finding our Seymour & Audrey dynamic. We both love and crave live theater — our mutual excitement is kinetic.”

The musical, which centers on a hapless florist, Seymour, his co-worker, Audrey, and their discovery of a carnivorous plant, first premiered off-Broadway in 1982. The show features a book and lyrics by Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast) and music by Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies). The revival is directed by Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening) and choreographed by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl, Mr. Saturday Night).

Also among the production’s cast are Bryce Pinkham as Dr. Orin Scrivello, Brad Oscar as Mushnik, Aaron Arnell Harrington as The Voice of Audrey II, D’Kaylah Unique Whitley as Ronnette, Tiffany Renee Thompson as Crystal, and Khadija Sankoh as Chiffon.