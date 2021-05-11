Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R. Set for Hollywood Bowl’s Summer Lineup

After the historic cancellation of its 2020 season, the Hollywood Bowl is returning this summer with a star-studded lineup.

The iconic Los Angeles venue will reopen to the public on July 3 with its signature Fireworks Spectacular celebration, this year featuring Kool & the Gang and the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra led by Principal Conductor Thomas Wilkins. In the following weeks, Christina Aguilera, H.E.R., Cynthia Erivo, James Blake and Alanis Morissette are all set to headline shows at the Bowl. Viola Davis will also take part in a LA Phil performance of Peter and the Wolf, and Black Panther will take over three nights in September for the philharmonic’s performance of its score live to picture.

The LA Phil itself will offer more than 50 performances over the course of the summer; it will also host five free concerts for healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers in appreciation for all they have done for Los Angeles throughout the pandemic.

“With the return of in-person performances to the Hollywood Bowl, we are seeing both the return of a beloved summer tradition and the reunion of a community built by sharing in live musical experiences with one another,” said CEOs David C. Bohnett and Chad Smith in a statement. “From the artists on stage to the hundreds of returning seasonal employees, we can’t wait to welcome audiences back to the Bowl and begin the kind of healing and celebration that music can provide.”

Others set to take part in the July to October run include composer John Williams, Hall and Oats, Andrea Bocelli, Yo-Yo Ma, Carlos Vives, Brittany Howard, Kamasi Washington, Earl Sweatshirt and Ledisi. Hollywood Bowl subscriptions will be renewable May 1. Tickets for the Fourth of July shows go on sale May 18, and individual concert tickets go up June 1.

Reopening amid increasingly relaxed guidelines in L.A. County, the LA Phil’s Hollywood Bowl 2021 season will be a majority vaccinated venue, with two sections reserved for non-vaccinated audience members with proof of a negative COVID-19 test prior to attendance. Mask wearing will be required for all attendees. The Hollywood Bowl will continue to receive public health guidelines from Los Angeles County and as policies evolve over the summer, more information can be found here.