Daniel Craig, Ruth Negga to Star in Barbara Broccoli-Produced ‘Macbeth’ on Broadway

Following his final outing as James Bond, Daniel Craig and producer Barbara Broccoli are reteaming for a Broadway production of Macbeth, with Passing star Ruth Negga set to star opposite Craig.

Directed by Sam Gold, whose helming of Fun Home won the 2015 Tony Award for best direction of a musical, the show is slated to run for 15 weeks at the Lyceum Theatre, with previews beginning on March 29, 2022, and opening night set for April 28, 2022. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

“I am beyond thrilled to be participating in this historic season as theatre reemerges, and to be working with two such masterful actors on one of dramatic literature’s most challenging and epic dramas,” director Sam Gold said in a statement. “I can’t wait to get started!”

For both Craig and Negga, the production will serve as a return to Shakespeare and New York theater. The No Time To Die actor previously appeared in Gold’s 2016 New York Theatre Workshop-directed run of Othello alongside David Oyelowo. More recently, Negga made her New York theatrical debut in the Gate Theater of Dublin’s 2020 production of Hamlet, which opened at St. Ann’s Warehouse in Brooklyn under the direction of Yaël Farber. The 2022 production also marks Negga’s Broadway debut, in which she will play the role of Lady Macbeth.

“Daniel is not only a great film actor but a magnificent theatre actor as well,” producer Barbara Broccoli said in her own statement. “I am thrilled that he will be supporting the return of Broadway playing this iconic role with the exquisitely talented Ruth Negga making her Broadway debut and under the expert direction of Sam Gold.”