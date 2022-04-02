Broadway ‘Macbeth’ Performances Canceled After Daniel Craig Tests Positive for COVID-19

Two performances of Macbeth on Broadway have been canceled after star Daniel Craig tested positive for COVID-19 this afternoon.

The show cancellations — both the Saturday matinee and evening performances — were announced on the production’s Twitter account. It was also confirmed that all tickets would be refunded at the original point of purchase. “We apologize for the inconvenience caused the ticket holders, but the safety of our audiences, the cast and crew remains our top priority,” the social media statement read.

Macbeth, which just began previews on March 29 and will officially open on April 28 for a 15-week limited engagement at the Longacre Theatre, is directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold. Craig stars in the play opposite Oscar-nominee Ruth Negga in her Broadway debut.

The cast of the classic Shakespearan drama also includes Phillip James Brannon, Grantham Coleman, Asia Kate Dillon, Maria Dizzia, Amber Gray, Emeka Guindo, Paul Lazar, Bobbi MacKenzie, Michael Patrick Thornton and Danny Wolohan. The ensemble is rounded out by Che Ayende, Eboni Flowers and Peter Smith, with Stevie Ray Dallimore serving as the standby for Craig. The show is produced by Barbara Broccoli, The Shubert Organization, Michael G. Wilson, and Frederick Zollo.

Ahead of the show’s run, Craig spoke about his decision to return to a Broadway stage during an appearance on The Late Show — a move he called both “terrifying” and “wonderful.” The actor also shared that his presence on Broadway is partly driven by a desire to help the industry make a comeback after a nearly two-year shutdown and a season impacted by the pandemic.

“There’s so many industries have had such a terrible time, but especially the entertainment industry, especially Broadway. I’m part of the theater community in this in this town and very proudly part of it,” he said. “I want to be part of that and trying to help Broadway get back on its feet again.”