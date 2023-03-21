Danny DeVito to Star in ‘I Need That’ on Broadway in October

Danny DeVito will make his return to Broadway this fall with the new play I Need That.

Directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel and written by Theresa Rebeck, the show will receive its world premiere at the American Airlines Theatre this October, the Roundabout Theatre announced Tuesday. More details on the creative team, dates and ticketing will be shared at a later date.

The Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Little Demon actor will star alongside his daughter and fellow actor Lucy DeVito, as well as Ray Anthony Thomas in a comedy about a reclusive hoarder named Sam (Danny), who must reckon with his habits after he receives a government notice that he must clean up his property or face eviction. With the help of his daughter (Lucy) and his friend (Thomas), Sam must “reckon with what’s trash, what’s treasure, and whether we can ever know the difference between the two,” according to the show’s description.

Danny made his Broadway debut in the Steppenwolf Theatre Company’s 2017 revival of Arthur Miller’s The Price, a story about the generational impact of The Great Depression on a single family. The play also starred Mark Ruffalo, Tony Shalhoub and Jessica Hecht. Lucy has previously appeared in Off-Broadway productions, including 2017’s Hot Mess and 2009’s Love, Loss and What I Wore. Thomas has appeared in a number of Broadway productions, most recently 2021’s Trouble in Mind and 2022’s American Buffalo.

DeVito previously revealed the play would be coming to either Broadway or Off-Broadway last August.

“Lucy and I are going to Vermont in a week to do a workshop of a play we’ve been working on that was written as a three-hander for Lucy and I and another actor,” DeVito said ahead of a staged reading of the play at the 2022 Dorset Theater Festival.

The show was announced as part of Roundabout’s 2023-2024 Broadway and Off-Broadway lineup, which also includes The Refuge Plays, Jonah and Covenant.