Danny DeVito Says He Is Starring in a New Play Headed for Broadway or Off-Broadway

Danny DeVito is looking towards Broadway — or Off-Broadway — for one of his latest projects.

The actor recently spoke with Vanity Fair about his upcoming staged reading of Theresa Rebeck’s I Need That, which is taking place on Aug. 30 as part of the Dorset Theater Festival. The actor, who is currently promoting his latest project Little Demon, an animated series for FX, shared that the show could be headed to a New York theater stage — and soon.

“Lucy and I are going to Vermont in a week to do a workshop of a play we’ve been working on that was written as a three-hander for Lucy and I and another actor,” DeVito told the magazine. “We’re going to do that on Broadway or Off-Broadway, depending on how we situate it, and that’s going to be in a year.”

The play follows Sam (DeVito), a hoarder who is forced to clean up his home or be evicted. DeVito’s daughter Lucy stars as Sam’s daughter, Amelia, while Ray Anthony Thomas plays his friend Foster, both of whom try to help Sam face reality.

At another point in the interview, which also saw DeVito tease the roles of Mel Brooks and Arnold Schwarzenegger in Little Demon, the actor also spoke about the one time he drew a comedic line with what he would do in Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

The actor pointed to a fake episode given to him as part of an April Fool’s joke, during which his character Frank is sexually assaulted repeatedly by various prison members including white supremacists and cops among others. The storyline was first discussed in a 2018 AMA with Always Sunny star and EP Glenn Howerton.

“There’s a famous show that they wrote, but it was a joke. I started reading it and it was horrible. Every turn, Frank was getting raped in prison. What the fuck? Come on,” he says. “I seriously had my lawyer on speed dial.”

It wasn’t until after he got to the end of the script that he realized it wasn’t real. “The last line of the thing, a cop leans into my ear and goes, ‘April Fools,’ asshole,” he recalled. “I realized it was April 1 that I was reading it.”