D’Arcy Carden to Make Broadway Debut in ‘The Thanksgiving Play’

D’Arcy Carden will make her Broadway debut this spring in the premiere of Larissa Fasthorse’s The Thanksgiving Play.

Carden, who most recently starred in the Amazon series A League Of Their Own, after her well-known role as Janet in The Good Place, will be joined Katie Finneran (Noises Off, Promises, Promises on Broadway), Scott Foley (Scandal, The Unit) and Chris Sullivan (This is Us, Hadestown on Broadway).

Previews for the play at the Hayes Theater start March 25, with an opening night set for April 20. Rachel Chavkin, the Tony-Award winning director of Hadestown, directs.

While it has been produced across the country, after having its world premiere off-Broadway at Playwrights’ Horizons in 2018, this will be the first Broadway production of The Thanksgiving Play. The satirical comedy follows a troupe of theater artists as they attempt to put on a politically correct Thanksgiving school pageant.

The play includes scenic design by Riccardo Hernandez, costume design by Lux Haac, lighting design by Jeanette Oui-Suk Yew, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, and video/projection design by David Bengali.

The Thanksgiving Play is produced by the nonprofit Second Stage Theater, which began the season with a production of Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Between Riverside and Crazy, starring Common and Stephen McKinley Henderson, running at the Hayes Theater through Feb. 19.