David Byrne, Fatboy Slim Disco Musical ‘Here Lies Love’ Sets Broadway Debut

Here Lies Love, a disco musical featuring a score by David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, will come to Broadway this summer.

The musical centers on the life of Imelda Marcos, the former first lady of the Philippines, who was known for her lavish lifestyle amid civil unrest in the country. To tell the story, the Broadway Theatre will be reconfigured from a traditional proscenium stage into a “dance club environment,” which will allow audience members to stand and move with the actors, according to the production.

The idea for the musical came out of a concept album recorded by David Byrne and Fatboy Slim and released in 2010. The show had its world premiere Off-Broadway at the Public Theater in 2013, followed by a return engagement there from 2014 to 2015, a run at London’s Royal National Theatre in 2014 and a run at Seattle Repertory Theatre in 2017.

Here Lies Love will begin previews at the Broadway Theatre on June 17, 2023, before opening on July 20. The summer start date will move the musical into the 2023-2024 Broadway season and into consideration for next year’s Tony Awards.

The show features direction by Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!) and choreography by Annie-B Parson, who also worked with Timbers and Byrne on his staged Broadway concert, American Utopia. The set is by David Korins (Hamilton). Tom Gandery and J Pardo have contributed additional music.

Casting for the Broadway production has not yet been announced. The musical is produced by Hal Luftig, Patrick Catullo, Diana DiMenna for Plate Spinner Productions, Clint Ramos and Jose Antonio Vargas.