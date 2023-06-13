LACMA Singles Out Artist Judy Baca, Filmmaker David Fincher as Art+Film Gala Honorees

The next edition of LACMA’s Art+Film Gala is taking shape.

Artist Judy Baca and filmmaker David Fincher are confirmed as the night’s honorees, and they will be new additions to the Nov. 4 event that will feature a slew of Art+Film veterans back on the program once again. LACMA trustee Eva Chow and Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio return to serve as co-chairs, a role they have shared since 2011. Gucci remains in the fold as the event’s presenting sponsor with additional support provided by another returning partner in luxury automaker Audi.

Proceeds from the gala are funneled into LACMA’s initiatives to “make film more central to the museum’s curatorial programming while also funding LACMA’s broader mission,” per the museum. In making the announcement, LACMA CEO and Wallis Annenberg director Michael Govan called Baca “one of the most important artists working today” while praising Fincher for his “unique vision.”

Govan added: “Drawing inspiration from her hometown of Los Angeles, [Judy Baca] gives permanence to local histories through her monumental artworks, such as The Great Wall of Los Angeles. We are thrilled to honor Judy for her achievements, for her commitment to public art, and for her impact in the cultural landscape of Los Angeles and beyond. Through his award-winning films, David Fincher tells compelling stories and sheds light on human psychology. His unique vision pulls audiences deeper into his cinematic world.”

As part of today’s news, LACMA confirmed that visual artist Baca will debut in a solo exhibition at the museum this fall. Her career dates back to the 1970s when she founded the first mural program in Los Angeles, an initiative that produced more than 400 murals, employed thousands of locals and transformed into the Social and Public Art Resource Center. She still serves as SPARC’s artistic director.

Baca’s well-known piece is The Great Wall of Los Angeles, a mural that spans half a mile in the San Fernando Valley. It received national recognition in 2017 on the National Registry of Historic Places by the U.S. Department of the Interior. Her other honors include a Guggenheim Fellowship, the United States Artist Rockefeller Fellowship, a Andrew W. Mellon Foundation Grant for the wall project and a 2021 National Medal of Arts.

Fincher’s career dates back to the 1980s when he cut his teeth by directing commercials as well as music videos for such artists as Madonna, George Michael, Rick Springfield, Eddie Money, Patty Smyth, Foreigner, Sting, Billy Idol, Iggy Pop, Roy Orbison and more. He segued to feature films and broke out in a big way with Alien 3, the Brad Pitt-thriller Se7en and another Pitt collaboration in Fight Club.

His other credits include the Jodie Foster-starrer Panic Room, Zodiac starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button starring Pitt opposite Cate Blanchett, The Social Network starring Jesse Eisenberg and Andrew Garfield, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo starring Rooney Mara and Daniel Craig, Gone Girl with Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike, the Mindhunter TV series, and Mank with Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried and Lily Collins. His next film, The Killer, casts Tilda Swinton and Michael Fassbender.