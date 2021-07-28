David Lynch’s Light Sculptures to Showcase at Hollywood Art Fair

During the pandemic, filmmaker and artist David Lynch decided to make lamps, something he has done on and off throughout the years. Some are small, and some are tall, some made of Douglas fir, some include metal, and a selection of them will be on view at the Kayne Griffin gallery’s booth at Felix Art Fair at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel from July 29 to Aug. 1.

“I think the language is more sculpture than lamp. It’s a sculpture that emits some type of light,” gallery co-owner Bill Griffin tells THR of the works by Lynch, who was an artist before he was a filmmaker and attended a series of art schools, including Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts. It was there that he began making short films and later enrolled at AFI Conservatory.

David Lynch Josh Telles

“You walk in, and they are different dimensions and different shapes, different materials, and they all have this soul of light that comes from it, and it just pulls you in,” Griffin says of the lamps, which will be accompanied by a few of Lynch’s canvases. (Prices range from $50,000-$150,000.) “That’s what I’m really excited to do: introduce this work out into the world. And to do that at Felix, it’s a very interesting venue.”

David Lynch’s Matchstick Lamp C, made of steel, pin and plexiglass. Flying Studio/Courtesy Kayne Griffin Gallery

Co-founded by Al and Mills Morán, along with art collector and former Disney executive Dean Valentine, Felix started in 2019 as counterprogramming to the inaugural Frieze L.A., taking art out of an antiseptic tent and placing it in a distinct L.A. environment. With art displayed on furniture, in bathrooms and closets, Felix creates a unique, immersive experience. It will be Kayne Griffin’s first in-person fair since the pandemic; this year’s event will feature only L.A. galleries (29 in all), including Blum & Poe, Anat Ebgi, Nicodim, David Kordansky and Chateau Shatto. The fair will take place exclusively in the cabana rooms surrounding the pool painted by David Hockney. “It’s a very interesting and intimate space,” says Griffin. “[Lynch’s works] all play back to the unconscious, back to the unified field that pulls all of us in. That’s why I thought it would be interesting to put a group of these together, and put them in the context of this particular building and the architecture, the history and its relationship to Los Angeles.”

The Felix fair is happening at the same time as two other big art events around Los Angeles. The LA Art Show takes places July 29 to Aug. 1, featuring nearly 70 exhibitors at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The fair will include an NFT exhibition, titled Sea Change, presented by Vellum LA, a physical gallery for NFT art due to open in Los Angeles this fall; works will be presented on museum-grade Luma Canvas LED displays.

Meanwhile, Gallery Association Los Angeles is launching the inaugural Gallery Weekend Los Angeles, running July 28 to Aug. 1. More than 80 galleries will hold openings, receptions, book signings, performances and more during its five-day run. Highlights include a rooftop sculpture exhibition opening at Regen Projects and an outdoor art market at Jeffrey Deitch.

