“I Have This New Ability to Sit With Myself”: How Elliot Page Made the Journey to Tell His Story in His Own Words

In the opening chapter of Elliot Page’s memoir, Pageboy, he writes about visiting a gay bar for the first time. He was 20 years old; it was the summer before 2007’s Juno premiered, about a decade and a half before he would come out as trans. “Shame had been drilled into my bones since I was my tiniest self, and I struggled to rid my body of that old toxic and erosive marrow,” Page writes. “But there was a joy in the room, it lifted me, forced a reaction in the jaw, an uncontrolled, steady smile.” Page never imagined he would write a book, but when the opportunity (and the self-assurance) came, the words flowed.

“I have this new ability to literally sit with myself and make things,” Page told THR over Zoom a few weeks before the memoir hit shelves. “I could never do that before [coming out].”

The memoir tracks pivotal moments in the actor’s life, from childhood (in Nova Scotia) and a simultaneously successful and tumultuous entrée into Hollywood to his coming out as gay, and then later trans, on a public stage. “As you can see, I’m slightly nervous,” he says with a laugh. “But it’s thrilling and meaningful that people might connect to elements of my journey. I’m realizing that ‘Oh, maybe people will read this book.’ ” Page describes what it was like to tell his story in his own words and what he learned after the creative team of Flatliners pressured him into performing a dangerous stunt.

Elliot Page’s Pageboy: A Memoir (Flatiron Books , $30), hit book stores June 6. Courtesy of Flatiron Books

You write candidly about the ways that coming out fractured — for a time — your relationship with your mother. Was that a hard decision?

The journey with my mom felt important to share because so many queer and trans people have a similar experience. But the experience of writing those moments helped my mom and I get closer.

In the process of reflecting on some of the bad experiences you’ve had on set, are you able to see a turning point for yourself?

Well, I’ve had lots of awful situations, with toxic, abusive people doing stuff right out in the open [on set] for everyone to see. And then you say something about it and you end up being the one who is reprimanded. And maybe this is just top of mind because I wrote about it, but my time making Flatliners [2017] is probably the time where I thought, “Absolutely not.” I’m at a place now where I’m not going to put up with anything, but I’m also in a position on the set I work on [Umbrella Academy] where people aren’t going to try and fuck with me. That doesn’t mean that behavior has gone away, though. I always feel protective when young people are on set.

How does the current wave of anti-trans legislation change the stakes for the publication of this book?

It’s interesting timing. Our lives and bodies have always been politicized, but we’re in a much scarier time. But it’s important for me to say that this is just my story. I do not represent most of the trans experience — I have privilege and resources and access to health care. And even with that, what I’ve been through is not fucking easy.

Interview edited for length and clarity.

A version of this story appears in the June 7 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.