“I Have This New Ability to Sit With Myself”: How Elliot Page Made the Journey to Tell His Story in His Own Words

In the new memoir ‘Pageboy,’ the actor recounts pivotal moments in his life, his career and his transition.

Elliot Page
Elliot Page Catherine Opie

In the opening chapter of Elliot Page’s memoir, Pageboy, he writes about visiting a gay bar for the first time. He was 20 years old; it was the summer before 2007’s Juno premiered, about a decade and a half before he would come out as trans. “Shame had been drilled into my bones since I was my tiniest self, and I struggled to rid my body of that old toxic and erosive marrow,” Page writes. “But there was a joy in the room, it lifted me, forced a reaction in the jaw, an uncontrolled, steady smile.” Page never imagined he would write a book, but when the opportunity (and the self-assurance) came, the words flowed.

“I have this new ability to literally sit with myself and make things,” Page told THR over Zoom a few weeks before the memoir hit shelves. “I could never do that before [coming out].”

The memoir tracks pivotal moments in the actor’s life, from childhood (in Nova Scotia) and a simultaneously successful and tumultuous entrée into Hollywood to his coming out as gay, and then later trans, on a public stage. “As you can see, I’m slightly nervous,” he says with a laugh. “But it’s thrilling and meaningful that people might connect to elements of my journey. I’m realizing that ‘Oh, maybe people will read this book.’ ” Page describes what it was like to tell his story in his own words and what he learned after the creative team of Flatliners pressured him into performing a dangerous stunt.

Elliot Page’s Pageboy: A Memoir (Flatiron Books, $30), hit book stores June 6.
Elliot Page's Pageboy: A Memoir (Flatiron Books, $30), hit book stores June 6.

You write candidly about the ways that coming out fractured — for a time — your relationship with your mother. Was that a hard decision?

The journey with my mom felt important to share because so many queer and trans people have a similar experience. But the experience of writing those moments helped my mom and I get closer.

In the process of reflecting on some of the bad experiences you’ve had on set, are you able to see a turning point for yourself?

Well, I’ve had lots of awful situations, with toxic, abusive people doing stuff right out in the open [on set] for everyone to see. And then you say something about it and you end up being the one who is reprimanded. And maybe this is just top of mind because I wrote about it, but my time making Flatliners [2017] is probably the time where I thought, “Absolutely not.” I’m at a place now where I’m not going to put up with anything, but I’m also in a position on the set I work on [Umbrella Academy] where people aren’t going to try and fuck with me. That doesn’t mean that behavior has gone away, though. I always feel protective when young people are on set.

How does the current wave of anti-trans legislation change the stakes for the publication of this book?

It’s interesting timing. Our lives and bodies have always been politicized, but we’re in a much scarier time. But it’s important for me to say that this is just my story. I do not represent most of the trans experience — I have privilege and resources and access to health care. And even with that, what I’ve been through is not fucking easy.

Interview edited for length and clarity.

A version of this story appears in the June 7 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

