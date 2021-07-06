Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss’ Belletrist Partners With BookClub Digital Platform (Exclusive)

Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss’s online bookworm community Belletrist is partnering with the recently launched virtual platform, BookClub.

In the new Belletrist + BookClub series, launching Tuesday, Roberts and Preiss will curate a book selection each month and bring their literary picks to life in a new, immersive experience. By teaming with BookClub, Roberts and Preiss will host video content with authors as they discuss their books, learn more about each author’s writing process, characters and how they brought their stories to life. Roberts and Preiss will also participate in live audio conversations and speak with community members.

The series’ first book selection is New York Times bestselling author Lisa Taddeo’s debut novel Animal, which is described as “a depiction of female rage at its rawest, and a visceral exploration of the fallout from a male-dominated society.” Members can join along as Roberts and Preiss speak with Taddeo about her work and the intent behind creating her newest release. Taddeo previously released the nonfiction bestseller, Three Women. Roberts also narrates the audiobook of Animal.

“Our friendship is rooted in a mutual love of books. There’s nothing like finding a fellow reader who’s just as passionate about prose as you are,” said Roberts.

Belletrist co-founder Preiss adds, “Belletrist was created to be a home for book lovers and we’re excited to see this community grow through our partnership with BookClub, which will allow our members to better engage with us and one another and help new readers find their next favorite title or author (or both).”

The recently launched BookClub is described as a digital platform that hopes to “reinvent the book club experience by connecting readers with authors and authors with fans.” Through the platform, authors can engage with readers through video and audio content by joining personal book groups, lead virtual discussions and share exclusive interviews. Subscribers will also have access to exclusive material, interviews and behind-the-scenes content from authors to gain more insight into their creative process and books.

Membership is priced at $9/month (billed annually) or $12/month (billed monthly).

Roberts and Preiss’s online book club Belletrist launched five years ago out of a mutual love of reading. Roberts and Preiss have featured a new book and highlighted an indie bookstore each month to subscribers of their online community.

Watch the trailer for the Belletrist + BookClub series below.