Sex Columnist Details Chance (But Chaste!) Encounter With Ethan Hawke in New Tell-All

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
With Moon Knight, The Northman and The Black Phone, Ethan Hawke is having (yet) another moment, but writer Alyssa Shelasky still isn’t over the one she shared with him on the streets of New York City back in 2004.
In her new tell-all, This Might Be Too Personal, Shelasky, who pens New York magazine’s Sex Diaries column, recounts randomly bumping into Hawke on a Chelsea sidewalk as she was fleeing a friend’s wedding, having made the decision to ditch her fiance and her own impending nuptials.
In a mini excerpt shared with THR, Shelasky writes that she was “weeping, barefoot, bleeding” when Hawke stopped to ask if she was OK: “And there we were: me, the deranged lunatic, and him, my Dream Guy, as sexy and grungy as I imagined he’d be, staring at each other under the most flickering, soul-warming New York City sun. Finally the spinning world stood still. My mind stood still. My naked feet were planted firmly into the earth. Ethan’s earth. And then, he smiled. A real, honest-to-goodness human smile that seemed to come from the depths of his being.”
Shelasky’s book also offers (nice) uncensored takes on other stars: Hugh Jackman (“nicest of all”), Heath Ledger (“too sweet for this earth”), Gwyneth Paltrow (“genuinely cool”) and others. This Might Be Too Personal is out May 17 from Macmillan.
This story first appeared in the May 17 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
-
THR Cover Story
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick on Life in New York and Sharing Top Billing: “We’ve Never Spent This Much Time Together”
-
-
Theater
‘ER’ Star Anthony Edwards Makes Broadway Musical Debut in Surprise ‘Girl From the North Country’ Appearance
-
Theater
Jesse Williams on ‘Take Me Out’ Nudity Leak: “Theater Is a Sacred Space, and Everybody Doesn’t Understand That”