Felicity Huffman, William H. Macy to Star in ‘The Guys’ at Theatre Aspen

Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy will star in a Theatre Aspen stage production of Anne Nelson’s The Guys this September.

The production, which will play on Sept. 10 and Sept. 11, is part of the theater’s Solo Flights festival, for shows in development, and will serve as a fundraiser for Theatre Aspen Education programming and the first responders in the surrounding Roaring Fork Valley.

This is the first project Huffman and Macy, who are married, have done together since the 2017 film Krystal, which Macy directed and the pair starred in. Huffman previously appeared on stage at Theatre Aspen in 1984.

“I came to Aspen, in the usual way, following a girl. I fell in love with this valley, that girl and later married her in Woody Creek. I’m honored to be a part of Aspen’s community, and it’s a thrill to be performing at Theatre Aspen, where I have been an audience member for years,” Macy said.

“To be back onstage, acting with Bill Macy, is an honor and a thrill,” Huffman said. “We have been acting together for decades now and he always raises the level of my game and my heart rate.”

The play, based on a true story, follows two New Yorkers in the weeks following the Sept. 11 attacks. Joan, an editor, receives a phone call from Nick, a fire captain who has lost many of his fellow firefighters in the attack. Nick asks Joan to help him write the eulogies for the men. Scott Ellis, who recently directed Take Me Out and Tootsie on Broadway, directs.

This is one of the first major roles for Huffman since she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud as part of the college admissions scandal in 2019. The Desperate Housewives star also appeared in an episode of The Good Doctor earlier this year. Huffman was nominated for an Academy Award for her role in the film Transamerica and has previously made several Off-Broadway appearances as a founding member of the Atlantic Theater Company in New York.

Macy, who starred in the Showtime series Shameless and the Hulu mini-series The Dropout, has also appeared in several films, including Seabiscuit, Boogie Nights, Fargo and Room and received Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations. Macy was also a founding member of the Atlantic Theatre Company.