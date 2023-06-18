Francesco Vezzoli on Linking the Art of Hollywood and the Ancient World: “The Ancient Romans Were Sleazy”

Francesco Vezzoli, born in Brescia in 1971, is one of the most quoted and beloved contemporary artists in the world. In his early twenties, he studied at Central St. Martin’s School of Art in London, the institution from which some of the most iconic designers of our time (Alexander McQueen, John Galliano, Stella McCartney) have emerged. His works have been exhibited at the New Museum of Contemporary Art in New York, Fondazione Prada in Milan, Whitechapel Art Gallery in London and the Larry Gagosian Galleries in Beverly Hills and New York. He participated three times in the Venice Biennale, once presenting a “Trailer for a Remake of Gore Vidal’s Caligula,” a star-studded spoof trailer of the 1979 sword-and-sandals sex romp, produced by Penthouse magazine owner Bob Guccione, that features Helen Mirren and Adriana Asti from the original cast, as well as young stars, from Milla Jovovich and Courtney Love to Benicio Del Toro and Gerard Butler, with costumes by Donatella Versace.

Over the years, Vezzoli has collaborated with the likes of Sharon Stone and Natalie Portman, Lady Gaga and Bianca Jagger, Damien Hirst and Frank Gehry.

An artist and intellectual, a craftsman and academic, Vezzoli has for years been committed to creating a dialogue between the pop art of films and fashion, and the classical tradition, creating an easily accessible and universally understandable, yet utterly original, language of his won.

His latest exhibition, currently showing at the Palazzo delle Esposizioni in Rome, is entitled “Vita Dvlcis: Fear and Desire in the Roman Empire.”

Vezzoli arrives for our interview in his “work outfit”: shorts, T-shirt and sneakers, all black. He smiles and takes us on a tour of his latest work, with the quiet modesty and pride of a landlord showing off the new house he just built.

Where does this title come from? Vita Dvlcis (the sweet life?

It is, of course, a tribute to Federico Fellini’s La Dolce Vita. A tribute to Rome, the Great Mother. It stems from the need to change our point of view and thus approach classic culture without fear and adoration. Reading it for what it is.

In what sense?

When we talk about classic art we think of amphitheaters, white marble statues frozen in formal poses. But that is the vision that has remained with us up till the 20th century when the great identity crisis of the nation-state drew on the history of our ancestors and bent it to their own needs for order and superiority. But the truth is that these works were completely free. They were colorful and irreverent. They depicted moments of everyday life. It was us, over the decades, who burdened them with the meaning we wanted to give them. But, let’s face it, the ancient Romans were sleazy. They lived lives filled with excess. They drank wine abundantly and ate rich foods. They took drugs, their banquets were euphoric. They devoted themselves to the pleasures of the flesh, to sex, with no limits of age or gender. Daily life was like this, the evidence is there in the statues.

They were trashy, even?

Indeed. What we see are representations of the popular culture of the time, the marbles staged, precisely, this expression of desires and fears, which would have been easily understandable to the subjects. But then, over the centuries, regimes seized them, bending those images to their needs for consensus. Classical culture became civilized, remote, vaguely threatening and oppressive. Yet it was actually colorful and free. Throughout history, there has been only one medium that has been able to continue to express this kind of freedom: Cinema. Cinema is the perfect bridge between these two seemingly distant languages. The art of two thousand years ago and the contemporary art of the movies. So Fellini’s La Dolce Vita, but in this case, we are not looking at the Rome of the 1960s, but the equally spectacular Rome of the second century A.D., the Vita Dvlcis.

Vita Dvlcis exhibition

How did you set up the exhibition?

It’s seven rooms and a central space. I had access to the Roman museum storerooms, a trove of treasures never exhibited, never seen before. An incredible privilege. A gold mine. I related each piece to my own work that I had painted and decorated over the years. I chose film clips from various eras, from the early twentieth century to the present, to project in each room, that would show the world through the eyes of different directors and reflect back on Roman art. So in the first room, titled Para Bellum (Prepare for War) we have a statue of a torso of Emperor Domitian, dressed as a fighting Hercules (from the National Museum of Rome), which evokes a composition of mine about the myth of Achilles and Penthesilea, the Queen of the Amazons, with whom Achilles falls in love only after he kills her. In the background, there are film clips from Robert Siodmak’s The Last Roman (1968) and Ridley Scott’s Gladiator. It shows us as we were then and as we are now.

And you connect David Bowie to the emperor Hadrian

With a magnificent bust of emperor Hadrian, whom I have painted with his eyes wide open and shining, obsessed with love. He stands in front of six busts of Antinous decorated with the iconic David Bowie/Ziggy Stardust lightning make-up. Behind them, relegated to a corner, is the bust of Sabina, Hadrian’s wife and helpless witness to the emperor’s fascination with this very young boy, Antinous, who was perhaps 12 years old. The emperor wanted statues of Antinous to be replicated everywhere in the empire, the first amplification of the love object. It is the first evidence of what we now call viral content. There was nothing but marble then: There were no images on screens there was no other way to share, but the principle is the same. It was the need to have something seen by everyone. Today we discuss queerness and gender. We put up barriers and establish rules. We generate stigma. Two thousand years ago love was what it was, toward anyone.

Vita Dvlcis exhibition

Completing the tour, Vezzoli turns and adds, self-depreciatingly, “I hope I haven’t bored you.” Behind him, on a huge screen, flash images of Tinto Brass’s Caligula, the would-be Roman epic, written by Gore Vidal, which featured Hollywood’s top stars of the moment who were drawn to this tale of an imperial Rome that felt much like the world we know today, with its star system, its sex and commerce, its gender fluidity of love and desire. Antinous was Ziggy Stardust, Ziggy was Antinous. We all knew this but we’d forgotten it. It takes art to remind us. After you leave the exhibit, you’re filled with the desire to return to the beginning and start again, like wanting to rewatch a film right after you leave the cinema.