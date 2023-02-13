The Ultimate Guide to Frieze Week L.A.’s 125-Plus Parties, Openings and Talks

The busiest week in Los Angeles’ art world takes place this coming week as collectors from around the world descend upon the city. No less than five art fairs will unspool across L.A. this coming week, with the two biggest being, Frieze Los Angeles (now in Santa Monica) and the LA Art Show (now coinciding with Frieze). A host of art gallery openings, museum events, artist talks and parties will be happening too. Read on for the ultimate guide to what’s happening around town.

The Art Fairs

Frieze Los Angeles

The Frieze Los Angeles — which has moved to a new location at Santa Monica Airport — runs Feb. 16 to 19, inside the Barker Hanger as well as in a massive tent specially designed by WHY Architecture. The airport spot, says Christine Messineo, fair director of Frieze, Americas, “allows us to expand both our physical imprint but also our ambition.” This year, a record 120-plus galleries are participating, while the Frieze Projects: Now Playing collaboration with Art Production Fund will showcase sculptures and installations such as Chris Burden’s monumental 40 Foot Stepped Skyscraper and Ruben Ochoa’s Class C, a mobile art gallery housed inside his family’s former tortilla delivery van. Additionally, Frieze Projects: Against the Edge — encompassing five off-site activations, shepherded by Jay Ezra Nayssan of the nonprofit Del Vaz Projects — is planned, including a show of work by the late artist Julie Becker exhibited inside the Santa Monica childhood home of Shirley Temple. The fair also includes a focus section spotlighting galleries that have been in operation for 12 years or fewer. General admission tickets start at $102; frieze.com

LA Art Show

The LA Art Show is back for its 28th edition at the L.A. Convention Center, running Feb. 16 through Feb. 19 and featuring more than 120 galleries, including 14 from South Korea and six from Japan. Ashley Tisdale hosts the opening night party on Feb. 15. Programs include DIVERSEartLA 2023, with a focus on water and the ongoing record drought in California. Tickets from $30, laartshow.com

Felix Art Fair

Felix Art Fair returns for its fifth time to the Hollywood Roosevelt, Feb. 15 to 19, with galleries set up in cabana rooms as well as on two floors in the hotel tower. Look for the booth from Andrea Zittel’s nonprofit High Desert Test Sites, spotlighting ceramics, and expect a party atmosphere around the hotel’s famed David Hockney-painted swimming pool. Tickets from $40, felixfair.com

Spring/Break Art Show

The Spring/Break Art Show LA welcomes visitors to Skylight Culver City through Feb. 19, featuring around 60 exhibitions put together by independent curators under this year’s Neo-Renaissance theme Naked Lunch. One curator will win the Single/Palm award for Best Curation, spearheaded by designer Carlton DeWoody. Tickets from $30, springbreakartshow.com

Photo Forward Los Angeles

A new fair, Photo Forward Los Angeles, runs for two days, Feb. 18 and 19, at Bergamot Station’s Danziger Gallery. Free admission, photoforwardla.com

The Week in Events

Monday, Feb. 13

The Getty and Frieze, in collaboration with the Loewe Foundation, hold the invite-only Official Launch Celebration for Frieze Week Los Angeles. Taking place at the Getty Villa Museum, the event’s host committee includes Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk, Peter Chernin, Ari Emanuel, Ed Ruscha, Lauren Halsey and Rosetta and Balthazar Getty. 17985 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu

Opening reception for the group show Immersed, curated by Jack Siebert and including work by such artists as Nicole Wittenberg, Henry Glavin and Bethany Czarnecki. 526 N. Western Ave.

At the former Broad Foundation, Alex von Fürstenberg, Paul Schimmel and Gary Lang host a private reception for the exhibit Gary Lang: On Target, a survey of the artist’s works curated by Schimmel. 3355 Barnard Way, Santa Monica

Artist Gala Porras-Kim and curator and author Mariana Fernández are in conversation at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles (ICA LA). 1717 E. 7th St., DTLA

Second Home hosts a panel on “The Architecture of Art” with speakers including John K. Chan, Zeina Koreitem and Priscilla Fraser, moderated by This by That co-founder Honora Shea. 1370 N. St. Andrew’s Place, Hollywood

Heirloom, showcasing three recent sculptures by artist Kelly Akashi, opens at Villa Aurora, part of Frieze Projects: Against The Edge, curated by Jay Ezra Nayssan and Del Vaz Projects. Appointment only. 520 Paseo Miramar, Pacific Palisades

Work by the late Los Angeles-artist Julie Becker is showcased in (W)hole, opening for six days at Del Vaz Projects, as part of Frieze Projects: Against the Edge. 259 19th St., Santa Monica

Nicola L.’s Nous Voulons Entrendre opens at the Thomas Mann House, as part of Frieze Projects: Against The Edge. Appointment required. 1550 N. San Remo Dr., Pacific Palisades

Through Feb. 19, Library Street Collective hosts a pop-up of Sam Friedman’s Composite Paintings. 1433 W. Jefferson Blvd., Adams-Normandie

The Beverly Hills Hotel opens an exhibit of photos by Jean “Johnny” Pigozzi, which includes portraits of Mick Jagger, Dolly Parton and Clint Eastwood. 9641 Sunset Blvd., Beverly Hills

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Refik Anadol, whose AI generated art was featured at the 2023 Grammys, opens his new show Living Paintings at Jeffrey Deitch, with LED-screen digital artworks informed by data sets and imagery taken from national parks in California and wind and Pacific Ocean readings. 925 N. Orange Dr.

An exhibit of Tom Friedman’s work opens at Deitch’s other Hollywood space showing his major work Cocktail Party. 7000 Santa Monica Blvd.

The Getty opens its new exhibition Porcelain from Versailles: Vases for a King and Queen, bringing together two sets of Sèvres vases owned by Louis XVI and Marie-Antoinette. 1200 Getty Center Dr., Brentwood

The female majority and Black- and Brown-owned collective ARTNOIR hosts an invite-only conversation between artist Genevieve Gaignard and ARTNOIR co-founder Larry Ossei-Mensah at Neuehouse Venice Beach, followed by a surprise performance and a DJ set by Earry Hall. 73 Market St.

Various Small Fires opens its solo show of work by artist Jammie Holmes titled Somewhereinamerica, including paintings, sculpture and watercolors. 812 N. Highland Ave.

The Hole opens Pedro Pedro’s exhibition Table, Fruits, Flowers and Cakes, his third solo show with the gallery. 844 N. La Brea Ave.

Opening reception at Carpenters Workshop Gallery for the Maarten Baas exhibit Play Time, his first show on the West Coast. 7070 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood

Diane Rosenstein Gallery debuts its new show, Vanessa Prager: Portraits, featuring the artist’s recent paintings. 831 N. Highland Ave.

Lisson Gallery holds a private dinner to celebrate its upcoming new gallery in Los Angeles.

The Orange County Museum of Art (OCMA) opens two new exhibits, Daniel Arsham: Wherever You Go, There You Are and the group show 13 Women: Variation II. 3333 Avenue of the Arts, Costa Mesa

Presented by Frieze’s VIP program, Ralph Coon, Chris Kraus and Joel Kuennen discuss the work of artist Julie Becker at Del Vaz Projects. 259 19th St., Santa Monica

Frieze’s VIP program presents a curator-led tour of the show Milford Graves: Fundamental Frequency at the ICA LA. 1717 E. 7th St., DTLA

Frieze’s VIP program presents a private view of the exhibition, William Kentridge: In Praise of Shadows at The Broad. 221 S. Grand Ave., DTLA

The Ace Hotel Los Angeles throws a soiree celebrating the new issue of Contemporary Art Review Los Angeles (CARLA) in partnership with the arts nonprofit LAND. RSVP required. 929 S. Broadway, DTLA

Launch event for Myles Magazine, which features Lena Waithe on its debut cover, at Braindead Studios. 611 N. Fairfax Ave.

Tony Cokes’ So To Speak opens at Beyond Baroque, part of Frieze Projects: Against The Edge. 681 Venice Blvd., Venice

Coup D’Etat throws a cocktail party for Leslie Nix ahead of the opening of her new show (including paintings and lamps) at its L.A. showroom. 100 N. Robertson Blvd.

Dries Van Noten and Lisson Gallery open Ryan Gander’s exhibition Feelin’ Nothing’, Whilst Doin’ Nothin’ at The Little House, 451 N. La Cienega Blvd.

Wednesday, Feb 15

The Felix Art Fair opens at the Hollywood Roosevelt with its VIP preview from 11 am to 6 pm. 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

The LA Art Show opens with an Opening Night Premiere party benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and hosted by Ashley Tisdale. LA Convention Center, 1201 S. Figueroa St., DTLA

The Spring/Break Art Show opens with a colllectors preview at Skylight Culver City. 5880 Adams Blvd., Culver City

Hauser & Wirth inaugurates its second L.A. gallery at its new space in West Hollywood with the George Condo exhibit People Are Strange. 8980 Santa Monica Blvd.

Sprüth Magers LA opens EMO, the first show in Los Angeles of the work of Golden Lion-winning artist Anne Imhof. The two-floor exhibition will include a labyrinthian installation, painting, sculpture, drawings and video. 5900 Wilshire Blvd.

Gagosian presents a performance by Kim Gordon and Bill Nace, performing as the electric guitar duo Body/Head, amid the exhibition Jim Shaw: Thinking the Unthinkable. RSVP required. 456 N. Camden Dr., Beverly Hills

UTA Artist Space holds an invite-only VIP preview of its new show, Ernie Barnes: Where Music and Soul Live, plus a special musical performance, at its gallery in Beverly Hills. 403 Foothill Rd.

Regen Projects hosts an artist-led walkthrough with artist Elliott Hundley of his exhibition Echo, which includes the L.A. debut of his 40-foot mixed-media work Balcony (2021). 6750 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood

At its downtown location, Hauser & Wirth hosts the House of AWT Projects’ Vogue Ball, a five-category exhibition ball featuring more than 30 house/ballroom artists and five judges. 901 E. 3rd St., DTLA

NeueHouse Venice Beach hosts a conversation on AI and the future of creativity with artist and designer Sebastian ErraZuriz and fuseproject founder Yves Béhar. 73 Market St.

Frieze’s VIP program hosts a curator-led tour of LACMA’s exhibit New Abstracts: Recent Acquisition, which includes works by Alex Hubbard, Sarah Crowner, Lee Ufan and Naotaka Hiro. 5905 Wilshire Blvd.

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Hollyhock House, a UNESCO World Heritage site, presents Entanglements: Louise Bonnet and Adam Silverman, a show of the former’s paintings and drawings and the latter’s ceramics. 4800 Hollywood Blvd., East Hollywood

The Huntington opens The Hilton Als Series: Njideka Akunyili Crosby, featuring five works by Nigeria-born, L.A.-based artist Akunyili Crosby and curated by Als.

Tappan Collective and founder Chelsea Neman Nassib host a private dinner to celebrate the opening of Tappan’s first gallery in L.A. 8200 Melrose Ave.

Dr. Jackie Feldman of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev presents a talk, “Selfies in Auschwitz: The Challenges of Holocaust Memory in a Digital Age” at the Holocaust Museum LA. 100 The Grove Dr.

Frieze’s VIP program presents a curator-led tour of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ exhibit Regeneration: Black Cinema, 1898-1971. 6067 Wilshire Blvd.

At Craft Contemporary, Frieze’s VIP program hosts a curator-led tour of the exhibit Alicia Piller: Within. 5814 Wilshire Blvd.

At the Getty Center, Frieze’s VIP program presents an exhibition viewing, with curator introduction, of Uta Barth: Peripheral Vision. 1200 Getty Center Dr., Brentwood

In partnership with LAND (Los Angeles Nomadic Division), The Box and Hauser & Wirth, Frieze’s VIP program offers a private view of Paul McCarthy’s WS White Snow installation, which includes an 8,800-square-foot artificial forest and was first exhibited at the Park Avenue Armory in 2013. 4770 Valley Blvd., El Sereno

Parker Gallery — where Marley Freeman’s exhibit elbow fist to make is on view — hosts a discussion between Freeman and fellow artists Jared Buckhiester and Harry Dodge. 2441 Glendower Ave., Los Feliz

At LACMA, associate curator of Korean art Virginia Moon leads a walkthrough of the exhibit The Space Between: the Modern in Korean Art. RSVP required. LACMA, Resnick Pavilion, 5905 Wilshire Blvd.

OCHI gallery opens the exhibit To Learn The Dark, works including tapestries and large-scale collages by Adrienne Elise Tarver at its OCHI Aux space. The artist will also be in conversation with Taylor Renee Aldridge. 3305 W. Washington Blvd,, Arlington Heights

Tanya Bonakdar Gallery hosts a conversation with Mark Manders and Orange County Museum of Art CEO and director Heidi Zuckerman, marking the artist’s new show, Writing Skiapod, at the gallery. 1010 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

At new BMW Designworks’ new Santa Monica studio and accessible through Frieze VIP, Thomas Demand, Adrian van Hooydonk and Attilia Fattori Franchini take part in a talk celebrating design, art and innovation. 1601 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica

Bel Ami gallery opens two new exhibits, a solo show by Guillaume Dénervaud and a group exhibition curated by New York’s Derosia Gallery. 709 N. Hill St., Suites 103 and 105, Chinatown

The new nonprofit Art in Common opens its exhibition Boil, Toil + Trouble featuring more than 50 artists. 708 N. Manhattan Pl., Melrose Hill

Half Gallery opening reception for the Emma Stern exhibit Wild @ Heart. Appointment only. 2249 Mountain Oak Dr., Hollywood Hills

Lisson Gallery, due to open its first L.A. location this spring, hosts an invite-only cocktail party at Nerano in Beverly Hills. 9960 S. Santa Monica Blvd.

David Kordansky Gallery hosts a private, invite-only reception at a hotel in the hills.

Serpentine Galleries throws an invite-only soiree at a private home.

Pace Gallery holds an invite-only party at its L.A. gallery to celebrate the exhibit Calder/Tuttle: Tentative. 1201 S. La Brea Ave.

Converge 45 holds a cocktail party with curator Christian Viveros-Fauné ahead of Portland’s city-wide biennial this August.

Just One Eye hosts a reception for jeweler Fernando Jorge, celebrating his residency at the location. 915 N. Sycamore Ave.

Thursday, Feb. 16

Frieze Los Angeles opens at 10 a.m. (through 7 p.m.) with its invitation-only preview at Santa Monica Airport. More than 120 galleries are exhibiting, while Frieze Projects: Now Playing presents installations by artists such as Autumn Breon, Basil Kincaid, Divya Mehra, Alake Shilling, Jose Dávila and Jennifer West. Santa Monica Airport, 3233 Donald Douglas Loop S., Santa Monica

The Future Perfect opens its Gaetano Pesce solo exhibition Dear Future with a private reception at the Goldwyn House; the show open to the public the next day and runs through March 31. 1800 Camino Palmero St., Hollywood Hills

Champagne VIP reception at Frieze celebrating digital and sculptural works by artist Barry X Ball on exhibit in the LG OLED lounge. Santa Monica Airport, 3233 Donald Douglas Loop S., Santa Monica

In the Deutsche Bank Lounge at Frieze Los Angeles, the Deutsch Bank Frieze Los Angeles Film Award Ceremony will announce its 2023 winner. Santa Monica Airport, 3233 Donald Douglas Loop S., Santa Monica

At KCRW in partnership with Frieze Magazine, Elvis Mitchell, critic and host of KCRW’s The Treatment, will be in conversation with artist and filmmaker Garrett Bradley to discuss the latter’s show at MOCA, American Rhapsody. RSVP required. 1660 Stewart St., Santa Monica

At Frieze, Ruinart Champagne hosts a private bubbly reception celebrating artist Stanya Kahn’s work Understory, part of the initiative R.U.in.ART Performance. Santa Monica Airport, 3233 Donald Douglas Loop S, Santa Monica

Also at Frieze, Maestro Dobel tequila hosts a reception inside the Maestro Dobel Artpothecary lounge at Barker Hangar with a cocktail menu celebrating the Mexican Golden Age and showcasing an artistic collaboration with Mexico-City-based design project Clásicos Mexicanos. Santa Monica Airport, 3233 Donald Douglas Loop S, Santa Monica

Soho Warehouse hosts a private event with The Online Gallery magazine celebrating past and present cover artists Sanford Biggers, Mickalene Thomas and Derrick Adams. 1000 S. Santa Fe St., DTLA

Albertz Benda and Friedman Benda hold a VIP preview of the group exhibit Do You See Me? and shows by Estudio Campana and Ebitenyefa Baralaye. 8260 Marmont Lane, Hollywood HIlls

To celebrate its one-year anniversary, the blockchain powered platform Alphaa.io and its CEO Manuela Seve are hosting — along with Gaingels and Elf Juice — a private Creativity & Tech Collectors cocktail event in Venice Beach.

John Cage’s Speech will be performed at Monday Evening Concerts “Action 3” at the Santa Monica Pier Carousel, commemorating curator and gallerist Walter Hopps mounting his first major group exhibit at the site in 1955. Presented by Frieze Projects: Against the Edge. RSVP required. 1550 Appian Way, Santa Monica

Marianne Boesky Gallery, which is showing work by Jennifer Bartlett at Frieze, hosts a private, invite-only cocktail reception at a hotel in Santa Monica.

The nonprofit Sunflower Network, which provides aid to Ukrainians in need, opens Sonya: A Sunflower Network Project, a charity exhibition featuring 40 works by 18 contemporary Ukrainian artists at Century Park. The host committee includes Julia Sorkin and Nick and Kelly Styne. RSVP required. 2000 Avenue of the Stars.

Galerie Ground, co-founded by Amy Morganstern and Kim Collins, opens the Armando Mesías exhibition No Garden Looks The Same Twice. 6900 Santa Monica Blvd.

Friday, Feb. 17

Photo Forward Los Angeles opens with a private preview event at Danziger Gallery at Bergamot Station Arts Center in Santa Monica, 2525 Michigan Avenue

Soho Warehouse hosts a conversation between photographer Clifford Prince King and curator Gemma Rolls-Bentley. 1000 S. Santa Fe St., DTLA

Artists Derrick Adams and Mickalene Thomas discuss their work and the importance of mentorship in the art world in conversation at Little Beach House Malibu. Malibu members only. 22716 E. Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu

At Holloway House, The Here and There Collective (THAT) and ARTNOIR hold a private panel discussion on representation in creative industries. 8465 Holloway Dr., West Hollywood

Terminal 27 and Danish brand Frama host a reception for a show of furniture pieces and design objects at Gallery Murphy. 620 Imperial St., DTLA

Artist Eric Sanders hosts a private reception and exhibit walk-through of his figurative works and abstractions at the LA Art Show at the L.A. Convention Center. 1201 S. Figueroa St., DTLA

Santa Monica Art Museum Museum kicks off a two-day series of discussion panels on subjects including immersive art, NFTs and feminism in Web3. RSVP required. 1219 Third Street Promenade, Santa Monica

Frieze’s VIP program presents a private 9:30 am viewing and curator introduction of the exhibits Bridget Riley Drawings and Joan Didion: What She Means at the Hammer Museum. 10899 Wilshire Ave., Westwood.

Art Production Fund executive director Casey Fremont is among the speakers on a panel discussion about the role of community in art, followed by a party with DJ sets by Dave Muller and Arthur Baker, all taking place at NeueHouse Venice Beach. 73 Market St., Venice

Frieze’s VIP program hosts a tour by artist Richard Tuttle of the exhibition Calder/Tuttle: Tentative at Pace Gallery. A Q&A with Tuttle follows the walkthrough. RSVP required. 1201 S. La Brea Ave., Mid-Wilshire

As part of Frieze’s VIP program, Art Production Fund’s Casey Fremont leads a 12 pm tour of Frieze Projects: Now Playing‘s sculptures and installations. Santa Monica Airport, 3233 Donald Douglas Loop S., Santa Monica

Gallerist talk in the Citi Space at the LA Art Show with Paris’ K + Y Contemporary Art. LA Convention Center, 1201 S. Figueroa St., DTLA

Over the course of two days, Frieze Los Angeles in partnership with MOCA presents performances of Simone Forti’s dance work Huddle (1961), amplifying the museum’s survey exhibition of Forti’s work (which runs through April 2). 250 S. Grand Ave., DTLA

At Ace Hotel Los Angeles, LGBTQIA+ dedicated institution The Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art hosts a panel moderated by head curator Stamatina Gregory with artists Coyote Park and Zachary Drucker, followed by a DJ set by Madison Moore. RSVP required. 929 S. Broadway, DTLA

Invitation-only opening reception at Beyond the Streets for the new exhibit Laugh Now, Cry Now, a group show curated by Tlaloc Studios founder Ozzie Juarez. The adjacent Control Gallery opens Pantone’s new show featuring the artist’s new series Subtractive Variability Kosmos. 434 N. La Brea Ave.

Second Home hosts a members-event cocktail party with the L.A.-based nonprofit Active Cultures and New York’s NADA (New Art Dealers Alliance) to celebrate the artist community. 1370 N. St. Andrew’s Place, Hollywood

Drinks reception for the exhibition Travellers of work by Georgia Gardner Gray at the Gaylord Apartments Fine Art. 3355 Wilshire Blvd., Koreatown

UCLA’s Margo Leavin Graduate Art Studios in Culver City host an open studios night presenting work by its MFA students. 3600 Hayden Ave., Culver City

Hauser & Wirth hosts a conversation with OCMA’s Heidi Zuckerman and curator and writer Barbara Pollack, discussing the new exhibition of work by Zeng Fanzhi. 901 E. 3rd St., DTLA

Private reception — presented by L.A. Louver Gallery and architecture firm Frederick Fisher and Partners — of Alison Saar’s exhibition Uproot, including an artist walkthrough. 45 N. Venice Blvd., Venice

Shulamit Nazarian gallery throws an opening reception for two new exhibits, Amir H. Fallah’s A War on Wars and Naama Tsabar’s Breaks and Suspensions. 616 N. La Brea Ave.

Lisson Gallery and Chateau Shatto team up to throw a Frieze Week party at a restaurant in Hollywood.

Praz-Delavallade gallery hosts an opening reception for Deep Cuts, a show of works by Charles Arnoldi. 6150 Wilshire Blvd.

Saturday, Feb. 18

The two-day Photo Forward Los Angeles photography fair opens to the public at Danziger Gallery at Bergamot Station Arts Center in Santa Monica. Participating galleries include Aperture, Joseph Bellows Gallery, Etherton Gallery, Minor Matters Books and Andrew Smith Gallery. 2525 Michigan Avenue

The Santa Monica Art Museum (SMAM) holds a reception to open its new space and see the group show Looking West. 1219 Third Street Promenade

Night Gallery opens four new exhibitions in DTLA showcasing work by Hayley Barker, Shannon Cartier Lucy, Han Bing and Carla Edwards. Barker and Bing and Night Gallery North, 2050 Imperial St., DTLA; Lucy and Edwards at Night Gallery South, 2276 E. 16th St., DTLA

Curators Gemma Rolls-Bentley (chief curator at Avant Arte) and Jack Siebert host a private artists brunch at Soho House West Hollywood. 9200 Sunset Blvd.

Blum & Poe hosts a walkthrough by writer and curator Douglas Fogle of Alma Allen’s exhibit at the gallery. RSVP required. 2727 S. La Cienega Blvd.

Bergamot Station Arts Center presents its “Art and Soul of Santa Monica” cocktail evening featuring installations, live performances and works on view at 20-plus galleries. 2525 Michigan Ave., Santa Monica

Sebastian Gladstone Hollywood opens The Earth Not A Globe, a show of works by Tristan Unrau. 5523 Santa Monica Blvd.

Gallerist Sebastian Gladstone and Cultural Counsel’s Marcella Zimmerman host a private cocktail party in the Hollywood Hills celebrating Tristan Unrau’s The Earth Not a Globe and Dustin Hodges’ solo Frieze presentation with Sebastian Gladstone.

At NeueHouse Venice Beach, Jeff Davis, CCO of Art Blocks, and Seth Goldstein, founder of NFT gallery Bright Moments, discuss the story of innovation in Venice Beach. 73 Market St., Venice

Gagosian hosts a private viewing of the exhibit Anselm Kiefer: Exodus at Marciano Art Foundation. RSVP required. 4357 Wilshire Blvd., Windsor Square

Artist reception for Tom Friedman and his exhibit Cocktail Party at Jeffrey Deitch. 7000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood

Karma presents a talk with artists Peter Halley and Tala Madani, moderated by curator Tim Griffin amid the gallery’s new exhibition of paintings by Halley. 7351 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood

François Ghebaly gallery opens new exhibits by the artists Kathleen Ryan and Danielle De Jesus. 2245 E. Washington Blvd., DTLA

Brunch and book signing at Regen Projects with artists Jack Pierson and Liz Larner for the recent releases of the monographs Jack Pierson: Less and more and Liz Larner: Don’t put it back like it was. RSVP required. 6750 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood

Two Gallerist talks are held in the Citi Space at the LA Art Show with Markowicz Fine Art and with Bruce Lurie Gallery. LA Convention Center, 1201 S. Figueroa St., DTLA

Reception and viewing of the exhibition Ranu Mukherjee: Dear Future at 18th Street Arts Center’s Airport Campus. Masks required. 3026 Airport Ave., Santa Monica

Hauser & Wirth presents a performance by the collaborative group GABE (Good and Bad, Equally) described as “a concerted meditation on queer kinship.” 901 E. 3rd St., DTLA

Book signing by Betye Saar at Roberts Projects of her new catalogue, Betye Saar: Black Doll Blues. 442 S. La Brea Ave., Hancock Park

Horizon Art Foundation hosts an open studio visit with artist-in-residence Stephanie Comilang. RSVP required. 719 S. Los Angeles St., DTLA

Gemini G.E.L., presenting two large-scale etchings by Julie Mehretu, hosts a reception for the artist. RSVP required. 8365 Melrose Ave.

Lowell Ryan Projects opens a new solo exhibition of works by Carrie Mae Smith. 4619 W. Washington Blvd.

Sunday, Feb. 19

Final day of Frieze Los Angeles, Felix Art Fair, LA Art Show, Spring/Break Art Show and Photo Forward Los Angeles.

Gallerist talk with Fabrik Projects in the Citi Space at the LA Art Show. LA Convention Center, 1201 S. Figueroa St., DTLA