‘Stranger Things’ Star Gaten Matarazzo Joins Cast of Broadway’s ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo is joining the cast of Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway this summer.

The young actor will begin his return to the Great White Way as Jared Kleinman, the sarcastic (and slightly inappropriate) friend of the titular character Evan Hansen, on July 19.

“Words could never express how truly honored I am to be a part of this company,” Matarazzo said in a statement. “This show has taught me so much about myself and to be able to participate in any capacity, let alone on Broadway, makes me want to melt. I am ecstatic to be back on stage and eternally grateful for the opportunity.”

The role follows Matarazzo’s 2011 Broadway debut in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, as well as roles in the 2013 Godspell cast and the 2014 revival of Les Misérables. The Stranger Things star will be joined by the returns of Ann Sanders in the role of Cynthia Murphy, as well as from the show’s North American tour Noah Kieserman and Ciara Alyse Harris as Connor Murphy and Alana Beck, respectively.

Matarazzo will join the cast at a historic time in its run, with the title character played by Zachary Noah Piser, the first Asian American actor to inhabit the role of Evan Hansen. The rest of the current company includes Talia Simone Robinson, Jessica Phillips, Christiane Noll, David Jeffery, Manoel Felciano, Jared Goldsmith, Phoebe Koyabe, Linedy Genao, Nathan Levy, Mateo Lizcano, Dan Macke, Jane Pfitsch, D’Kaylah Unique Whitley, Asa Somers, Josh Strobl and Nicole Van Giesen.

Dear Evan Hansen is currently running on Broadway and the West End, along with a North American tour. Direction Tony nominee Michael Greif, the hit musical features a book by Tony winner Steven Levenson and a score by Grammy, Tony and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

The new season of Stranger Things, meanwhile, releases its first set of episodes on Friday.