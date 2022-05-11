Geena Davis Memoir ‘Dying of Politeness’ to Release in Fall

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Oscar winner Geena Davis has a memoir coming out this fall, titled Dying of Politeness, and described by the actor as her “journey to badassery.”
HarperOne, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Tuesday that the book will be published Oct. 11. According to the publisher, Davis will share “laugh-out tales” about her modeling career and provide candid accounts of films Tootsie, The Accidental Tourist and Beetlejuice and co-stars such as Susan Sarandon of Thelma & Louise, Madonna from A League of Their Own and ex-husband Jeff Goldblum from The Fly.
Davis, 66 said in a statement that the book would reveal how acting helped transform her into a person in charge of her own life. She won an Oscar for her supporting performance in The Accidental Tourist and was nominated for best actor for Thelma & Louise. In 2019, the academy presented her the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for her advocacy for gender equality in media.
“As my career progressed, I went all the way from playing a soap star in her underwear in Tootsie, to a housewife turned road warrior in Thelma & Louise, to a baseball phenomenon in A League of Their Own, to the first female president of the United States in Commander in Chief, and more,” she said.
“For everything I put into each of those roles, I’ve taken far more away. I’ve been blessed to practice living a different life — a bolder, freer, and more authentic one — onscreen. In this book, I’ll reveal the ways in which my public life — the movies, the advocacy, and my relationships — have impacted and empowered the private me, and, I hope, inspire my readers to expand their own sense of power.”
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
Theater
‘Take Me Out’ Theater Pursuing Take Down Requests, Will Add Additional Staff After Nude Photo of Jesse Williams Circulates
-
Theater
The Actor’s Fund Becomes the Entertainment Community Fund, a Name Change 140 Years in the Making
-
-
-
Tony Awards 2022
Tony Nominations Snubs: ‘Funny Girl’ Stars Beanie Feldstein and Jane Lynch, ‘Company’ Actress Katrina Lenk Not Nominated