×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

George Lopez Writing “Fantastical” Middle-Grade Book Series

Lopez has a four-book deal with Viking Children's Books for 'Chupacarter,' a series of books that combine humor, "Latinx mythology" and memories of Lopez's childhood.

Actor and comedian George Lopez attends
Actor and comedian George Lopez attends the George Lopez 14th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic Tournament on October 04, 2021 in Toluca Lake, California. Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Actor-comedian George Lopez is launching a new series — of books.

Lopez has a four-book deal with Viking Children’s Books for Chupacarter, a series of “fantastical middle grade books” that combine humor, “Latinx mythology” and memories of Lopez’s childhood. Lopez is working with co-author Ryan Calejo and illustrator Santy Gutiérrez.

“With this series, I want to empower children to think, ‘I might feel down, but no way am I gonna stay down!'” Lopez said in a statement Wednesday. “I believe it is vital for our underrepresented and underserved youths to hear that it doesn’t matter where you come from, or how those around you see you. It only matters how YOU see YOURSELF.”

Lopez, 60, is known for the eponymous sitcom that ran on ABC from 2002-2007, and for his comedy albums and standup specials, including the Netflix release We’ll Do It for Half. His memoir Why You Crying? came out in 2005.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad