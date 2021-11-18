Hannah Gadsby Memoir ‘Ten Steps to Nanette’ to Release in 2022 (Exclusive)

Hannah Gadsby’s anticipated memoir has an official release date.

Gadsby’s memoir Ten Steps to Nanette will be released on March 29, 2022, The Hollywood Reporter can exclusively announce. The memoir will be published in the U.S. by Ballantine Books, an imprint of Random House, in the U.K. by Atlantic Books, and in Australia by Allen & Unwin. Ten Steps to Nanette will be also be published in translations throughout the world later next year.

Ten Steps to Nanette, which was first announced in 2018, is set to explore Gadsby’s path from the open mic to the global stage, while also detailing her personal journey. Gadsby pulls back the curtain and offers stories that give readers an opportunity to learn about defining moments in her life both professionally and personally: from her growth as a queer person in Tasmania to her struggles with autism and ADHD diagnoses and more.

“I started writing this book before I wrote Nanette, before I was diagnosed with autism, before the global pandemic; and before I knew how to use a semicolon. It has been a long and winding road between the first and last chapter and nothing looks the same as it did before, and it makes even less sense. This book isn’t just my life, it’s my life’s work,” Gadsby told THR in a statement.

After its June 20 debut on Netflix, the comedian’s standup special Nanette was quick to become a critical phenomenon. The special, in which the comedian explores the evolution of her comic voice, details her experiences with homophobia and sexual assault and explains why she vowed to quit comedy, went viral and earned rave reviews — THR chief television critic Daniel Feinberg described the special as “a manifesto of personal identity” and teased at the time that “you won’t see anything better on TV this month.”

Following Nanette, Gadsby embarked on a U.S. tour for the follow-up special Douglas, named after her beloved dog, which featured material inspired by the success and lessons learned after Nanette.

Ten Steps to Nanette marks Gadsby’s first book.

Below, THR shares a first look at the cover.