‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ Star James Snyder Fired Following Complaint About His Conduct

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child star James Snyder has been fired from the Broadway show following an independent investigation sparked by a complain from his co-star.

Producers said Sunday that they received a complaint about Snyder, who plays Harry Potter in the show, from Diane Davis, who plays Harry’s wife, Ginny, on Nov. 19 about his “conduct.”

“Immediately upon receiving this complaint the producers commissioned an independent investigation by a third party, and Mr. Snyder was suspended pending the investigation’s completion,” they said. “At the conclusion of the investigation, the producers decided Mr. Snyder should not return to the production and terminated his contract.”

Davis has “made the personal decision to take a leave of absence. Out of respect for her privacy — and to maintain the integrity of the investigation — we will make no further comment regarding the matter.”

It’s unclear how long Davis’ leave of absence will be or the exact nature of her complaint.

For their part, Cursed Child’s producers added: “We are committed to fostering a safe and inclusive workplace, which is why we have robust workplace policies and procedures in place for all those involved in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. This includes strict prohibitions against harassment in any form, as well as channels through which any employee can report conduct that they believe is inappropriate. We will continue to do all we can to ensure the extremely talented team that brings this production to life feels safe, empowered, and fully supported.”

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions, first debuted as a two-part show but was reimagined last year as a single-ticket performance.

Snyder has appeared in other Broadway productions including Cry-Baby, If/Then and In Transit. He also has appeared in episodes of The Good Wife, Rizzoli & Isles, Blue Bloods, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Drop Dead Diva, among other TV series.