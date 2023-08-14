Hilary Swank, Sanaa Lathan, Aaron Paul, Krysten Ritter to Star in James Patterson Audible Originals (Exclusive)

Hilary Swank, Sanaa Lathan, Aaron Paul and Krysten Ritter are set to lend their voices for Audible Originals releasing next year in collaboration with James Patterson Entertainment.

Audible Inc. announced Monday that the stars will narrate three new originals from the author: Zero Tolerance starring Swank, The Justice starring Lathan, and The Coldest Case Season 2 with Paul and Ritter. The three scripted audio drama releases will be available exclusively on Audible.

In Zero Tolerance, Swank will star as Sergeant Jo Barnes whose all-female U.S. Army investigative team is known for solving sex crime cases within the military. After their new mission takes them to the Mojave Desert amid the mysterious disappearance of Private Nichelle Simmons — a soldier who accused a comrade of assault — things take a turn when the accused is set free.

The original, co-written by Duane Swierczynski and also starring Christine Ko, Melonie Diaz and a full cast, will release on Aug. 24.

The Justice is an 8-part audio thriller centered on Beth Garner (Lathan), the newest Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, who becomes entangled in the dark secrets of her mentor and hero, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Clayton Erlenborn. The original, co-written by Aaron Cooley and also starring Susan Kelechi Watson and Luke Tennie, releases in early 2024.

Meanwhile, Paul and Ritter will reprise their roles for the second season of The Coldest Case, releasing in 2024 and co-written by Aaron Tracy and Ryan Silbert. The second season follows Billy (Paul) and Patti Harney (Ritter) investigating a series of seemingly unrelated, gruesome murders, whose victims are all men in their 70s and 80s. Little do they know, the investigation may connect with the choices made by their once-young office father years ago.

The three originals stem from Audible’s exclusive multi-project development deal with James Patterson Entertainment in which the best-selling author creates a slate of audio-only Audible Original projects.

“Our collaboration with James Patterson has allowed us to bring thrilling scripted audio-only content to an even bigger audience,” Rachel Ghiazza, Chief Content Officer at Audible, said in a statement. “Together we’ve hit on a combination of elements that’s working for listeners: full-cast cinematic audio dramas centered around Patterson’s best-in-class storytelling. The revered acting talent in each project has elevated the listening experience to a blockbuster level. These next three Originals, which includes the return of our debut project The Coldest Case for a second season, build on that successful track record and continue to fulfill the long-term vision we had for this relationship.”

“My creative collaboration with Audible has proven to be greatly satisfying, in no small part because they consistently support our projects with first-rate actors, directors, technicians and series launches,” said James Patterson. “The opportunity to write and produce multiple original series each year in a different medium has been invigorating. I look forward to continuing our successful Audible Originals, which have proven to capture a passionate and widespread audience.”