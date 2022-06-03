All the Highlights of the Hollywood Bowl’s 100th Anniversary 2022 Season

After a scaled-back 2021 schedule, the Hollywood Bowl returns for its centennial season with a dazzling calendar.

Highlights include a July 4 Fireworks Spectacular with Martin Short, Steve Martin and the latter’s sometime-collaborator band the Steep Canyon Rangers (July 2-4); violinist Joshua Bell with the L.A. Philharmonic for a night of Tchaikovsky (Aug. 12 and 13); a production of Kinky Boots (July 8-10); Diana Ross (Aug. 26-27); and screenings of Back to the Future and Amadeus with live accompaniment. Also on the lineup: Series like the KCRW Festival (look for such acts as Chvrches and UB40) and the Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival (including a July 27 tribute to Peggy Lee featuring Billie Eilish and Debbie Harry).

Live Nation and producers Andrew Hewitt and Bill Silva present a series of concerts each year at the Bowl; this year’s featured artists include the Backstreet Boys, Andrea Bocelli, Pitbull and Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick. Stewart, who’ll be there June 14 (it will be his 12th Bowl show), tells THR that “stepping onto the stage under those iconic white arches, I can feel not only the energy of the audience, but also the vibrations of the greats who performed there before me, like Ella, Miles, Otis and Aretha.”

To open the 100th anniversary season, Gwen Stefani will headline a June 3 program that includes the L.A. Phil, led by Gustavo Dudamel; saxophonist Branford Marsalis; ballet dancer Roberto Bolle; members of the UCLA and USC marching bands (together for the first time); and the world premiere of an orchestra fanfare created by composer John Williams to mark the centennial.

Stefani, who first performed at the Bowl in 2004, recalls her favorite moments at the venue as artist and as audience member:

What does headlining this 100th year kickoff mean to you?

I am truly honored to be chosen to help celebrate the Hollywood Bowl’s 100 years. It is a legendary place to play.

How do you want to honor the venue and its history with your performance?

It’s really exciting to be able to perform my songs in these exquisite orchestral arrangements. I cried the first time I listened to the arrangements that Derrick Hodge, the musical director, shared with me. I know it’s going to be such an amazing moment to get to play with the L.A. Phil and the legend Gustavo Dudamel. We also have fun moments planned with YOLA [Youth Orchestra Los Angeles] and the UCLA Bruin and USC Trojan marching bands, which I cannot wait for the crowd to experience.

A 2010 evening at the Hollywood Bowl Courtesy Of LA Philharmonic

What was your most memorable performance at the Bowl?

My Harajuku Lovers Tour in 2005 for my Love. Angel. Music. Baby. album. I had just found out I was pregnant with my first child, Kingston, and nobody knew at the time. It was my first solo tour, so it was a really big and special moment in my life for many reasons.

Do you have a favorite show that you’ve experienced as an audience member?

I saw Dolly Parton, and it was incredible because she’s such an unbelievable performer, not only as a singer-songwriter, but also in the way that she interacts with the audience. She talks to them, shares stories — she’s very fun. I learned a lot from her that night. I also saw Coldplay there, and that was a euphoric night.

What do you think makes the Bowl such an iconic venue?

There is something really special that happens at the Bowl. People can have a nice dinner, bring a picnic, they have their own boxes. You are under the night sky enjoying the outdoors. It’s very Hollywood. It’s a cool, different kind of way to experience music. It’s so iconic and has been an L.A. landmark for so many years. And now I get to celebrate the 100th year with them.

This story first appeared in the June 1 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.