What to Read Right Now: Timely Books With Hollywood Appeal

Each week, The Hollywood Reporter will offer up the best new (and newly relevant) books that everyone will be talking about — whether it’s a tome that’s ripe for adaptation, a new Hollywood-centric tell-all or the source material for a hot new TV show.

Rights Available

The Book of Goose by Yiyun Li (The Wylie Agency)

The prolific author’s latest novel borrows a bit of mood and background from Elena Ferrante’s Neapolitan novels (two girls growing up in a European town eventually grow estranged) but adds a juicy secret about literary fraud to the center of the story.

Creep: A Love Story by Lydia Day Peñaflor (Grandview)

This YA thriller follows a private high school’s golden couple, Laney and Nico — they’re gorgeous, popular and seemingly in love — from the perspective of an interloping fellow student whose admiration quickly spirals into dangerous obsession.

Best of Friends by Kamila Shamsie (A M Heath)

Spanning Karachi to London, this frothy, sweet novel opens as two teenage girls witness the historic election of Benazir Bhutto and follows their relationship through to adulthood. What seems like a straightforward friendship tale keeps you guessing.

Stay True by Hua Hsu (UTA)

The New Yorker staff writer has achieved near rock-star status with his ’90s coming-of-age memoir: His Brooklyn launch party this fall drew 400-plus fans, an honor befitting his gorgeous, gut-wrenching story of a young friendship that ended tragically.

The Hero of This Book by Elizabeth McCracken (Dunow, Carlson & Lerner)

McCracken is known for her delightfully off-kilter novels and short stories (like 2019’s Bowlaway), but she turns a bit more sincere in this story of a woman who returns to her mother’s favorite city in the wake of her death as an attempt to reconcile her grief and examine a life lived.

Recommended Reading

Our Missing Hearts by Celeste Ng

The latest from the Little Fires Everywhere author reads, at first, as surprisingly dystopian. It takes place in an unspecified year when a nasty combination of nationalism, xenophobia, and anti-Asian sentiment have created a law known as the Preserving American Cultures and Traditions Act — it bans books and other forms of independent thought, and encourages outright racism against anyone who appears to have a tie to China — as the young son of a disappeared dissident poet runs away to New York to try to find her. But within that framework, Ng returns to her roots with a story of a familial love and all the ways it can endure.

Making a Scene by Constance Wu

The Crazy Rich Asians actress pens a revealing essay collection with entries on a childhood drama class, young love lost, and her much-talked-about time on Fresh Off the Boat. Read Wu’s own words on the book in her interview with THR.