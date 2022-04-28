Hubert De Givenchy Auction Items On View in Beverly Hills, Head Next to Hong Kong

Louis XVI gilt-walnut chair, part of the upcoming Christie's sale of Hubert de Givenchy's estate; the designer, photographed by Viktor Skrebneski; a sculpture by Alberto Giacometti, with an estimate of $23 million to $34 million.

A selection of artworks and rare antiques owned by the late legendary fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy have gone on view in Beverly Hills at Christie’s. Part of a traveling selection of items from an upcoming Christie’s auction of Givenchy’s estate, they are making a quick stop in Los Angeles through Friday, April 29, before heading to Hong Kong (May 21 to 26) and then on to Paris, where they will be go under the gavel June 14 to 17.

Givenchy’s Château du Jonchet in the Loire Valley. Christie's

“It’s really a celebration of Hubert de Givenchy and his aesthetic,” says Sonya Roth, managing director at Christie’s Beverly Hills of the designer who was famous for dressing Audrey Hepburn and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis among many others. “The sale is a beautiful mix of art and design.” In addition to the live auction, Christie’s sale includes an online component that runs from June 8 to 23. The total number of lots runs to 1,200, with the artwork ranging from Old Masters pieces to contemporary works.

Among the items in the touring exhibition are an Alberto Giacometti bronze figurative sculpture, conceived in 1932-1936 and cast in 1955 (with an estimate of $23 million to $34 million); a Picasso drawing in black chalk from 1947; a Louis XVI gilt-walnut sitting chair in a tiger-print velvet; and a 1968 Joan Miró painting, Le Passage de l’oiseau-migrateur (estimate of $2.9 million to $4 million.)

“They all came from his apartment in Paris and also his chateau [Château du Jonchet] in France,” says Roth, who also notes such items on view as a Diego Giacometti bronze door-knocker and a Francois-Xavier Lalanne bronze bird sculpture.

Zoë and Olivier de Givenchy at Christie’s in Beverly Hills on April 27. Christie's

To celebrate items from the auction arriving in Los Angeles, Christie’s and J.P. Morgan threw a Spago-catered dinner on Wednesday, April 27, at its Beverly Hills gallery, with Olivier de Givenchy (nephew of Hubert) and wife Zoë in attendance. “He spent a lot of time here [in L.A.] and Spago was his favorite place to go when it first opened,” says Roth. (Olivier de Givenchy is a managing director at J.P. Morgan while his twin brother, James, is the designer of the jewelry line Taffin and formerly worked at Christie’s.)

The designer, who died in 2018 at age 91, had a long-standing relationship with the auction house. Hubert de Givenchy was for many years a member of the international board of Christie’s and entrusted the house twice during his lifetime with the sale of objects from his collection. This summer the auctions are an opportunity to celebrate Hubert de Givenchy as one of the greatest ambassadors of French taste and to tell his story of the art of living, collecting and the elegance he sought to capture in all things,” said Charles Cator, deputy chairman of Christie’s International, in a statement.

2022 marks the 60th anniversary of the founding of Givenchy by the designer back in 1952; the label is part of the LVMH luxury conglomerate.

Scroll on for additional images of items in Christie’s Hubert de Givenchy auction:

A bronze door-knocker by Diego Giacometti included in Christie’s Givenchy sale. Christie's

A 32-inch-high bronze sculpture of Bacchus attributed to François Girardon (1628-1715) with an estimate of $1.7 million to $2.8 million. Christie's

Bird sculpture by François-Xavier Lalanne. Christie's