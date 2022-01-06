×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Hugh Jackman Set to Return to ‘Music Man’ After COVID-19 Quarantine

The actor took a moment to thank all the healthcare workers for their tireless efforts since the pandemic struck as he shared his health update via social media.

By

Ryan Parker, Abbey White

Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman on Thursday shared an update on his health after announcing a breakthrough case of COVID-19 in late December, which resulted in Broadway’s revival of The Music Man canceling a number of performances through Jan. 5.

In his minute-long video filmed as he walked his dog around a cold New York City park, that actor said it was his first time out of the house in 10 days. He tested positive for the virus Dec. 28,  just days after his co-star Sutton Foster also missed performances due to a breakthrough case.

“I am so excited to get back to the theater,” Jackman said in the video posted to Twitter. “I will be there later today, doing a show tonight.”

Related Stories

Hoda Kotb
TV

Hoda Kotb Tests Positive for COVID-19, Says She's "Feeling Good"

'Cyrano'
Movie News

Universal Postpones U.K. Release of 'Cyrano' (Exclusive)

The celebrated stage and screen performer then took a beat to thank all the healthcare workers for their tireless efforts since the pandemic struck.

“I cannot imagine how you guys are coping after two years of this exhausting, never-ending story that is COVID. Hospitals are struggling again. And you guys just continue to day in and day out take care of so many people. I am just so, so grateful for all that you do. I have said it before, but I just really had to say it again: Thank you.”

The Music Man was among several Broadway shows forced to cancel performances last month due to another devastating surge of the virus impacting the world. The show, which was initially slated to open in fall 2020 but was delayed due to the pandemic, began previews on Dec. 20.

But just days into the show’s run, breakthrough cases in the cast, which included Foster, forced the show to cancel several performances, adding it to a list of shows that went dark through Christmas week.

With Jackman testing positive for COVID-19, producers announced via the Broadway production’s social media that the show would cancel shows through Jan.1 before extending its closure through Jan. 5, with performances expected to resume featuring both Jackman and Foster in the lead roles, Thursday.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad