‘Jagged Little Pill,’ ‘Tina,’ ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ Coming to the Pantages

National tour productions of Jagged Little Pill, To Kill a Mockingbird, Mean Girls, Tina, Beetlejuice and Six will make their Los Angeles premieres at the Pantages Theatre as part of Broadway in Hollywood’s 2022-23 season, the Nederlander Organization announced Tuesday.

The Pantages will also host The Lion King in 2023 for its fourth L.A. engagement and first in 10 years, while the Dolby Theatre down the street on Hollywood Boulevard will open its doors to revivals of two other classic musicals, Annie and Hairspray.

Dubbed “Simply the Best,” it’s the first full-season announcement from Nederlander in two years.

“Since reopening our doors to audiences this past August, the cheers resonating from our packed houses at both the Hollywood Pantages and Dolby Theatres remind us of one simple fact: L.A. theatergoers are ready for even more — and we’ve got more in store!” Broadway in Hollywood president Jeff Loeb said in a statement.

The season at the historic Pantages kicks off Sept. 13-Oct. 2 with Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill, followed by Aaron Sorkin’s To Kill a Mockingbird, starring Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch and Mary Badham — Scout in the original 1962 film — as Mrs. Dubose (Oct. 25-Nov. 27); Tina Fey’s Mean Girls, directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw (Jan. 4-29); Six, a celebration of the half-dozen wives of Henry VIII (April 11-June 11, 2023); Tina — The Tina Turner Musical (June 13-July 9, 2023); and Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice, directed by Alex Timbers (July 11-30, 2023).

Annie, directed by Jenn Thompson — she played Pepper in the original Broadway production that debuted in 1977 — is scheduled for Nov. 29-Dec. 18. Hairspray, featuring Andrew Levitt (aka Nina West) as Edna Turnblad, runs May 2-21, 2023.

Season ticket packages are available here.