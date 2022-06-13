Tony Awards: Jennifer Hudson Scores EGOT With Win for ‘A Strange Loop’

Jennifer Hudson has achieved EGOT status tonight after A Strange Loop, on which the actress served as a producer, won the Tony award for best musical.

Hudson won an Oscar for best supporting actress for her film debut in 2006’s Dreamgirls; she is also the youngest African-American performer to win at the Academy Awards in a competitive acting category. Following that win in 2007, she released her debut self-titled album in 2008 and won the award for best R&B album. As a producer, she won a 2021 Daytime Emmy for outstanding interactive media for a daytime program for the immersive VR experience Baba Yaga.

Hudson is one of many star producers behind A Strange Loop, a meta musical written by Michael R. Jackson about a Black, queer man named Usher who is writing his first musical and must grapple with the many voices in his head that often stand in his way. RuPaul Charles, Marc Platt, Megan Ellison, Don Cheadle, Frank Marshall, Alan Cumming, Ilana Glazer, Mindy Kaling and Billy Porter also served as producers on the musical, which won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Hudson appeared in a supporting role in the 2015 Broadway revival of the musical The Color Purple alongside Tony-winner Cynthia Erivo and Danielle Brooks. While Hudson did not earn a Tony nomination for that performance, she earned her second Grammy for the production’s cast recording in 2017.