Jimmy Fallon Attends Broadway’s ‘Almost Famous’ More Than Two Decades Since the Film’s Premiere: “That Was Special”

Jimmy Fallon is taking a trip down memory lane.

More than 20 years after the premiere of Cameron Crowe’s Almost Famous, Fallon, who played band manager Dennis Hope in the Oscar-winning film, attended a performance of Broadway’s musical Almost Famous. “I still can’t believe I was in the movie and went by myself to the Broadway performance, so I could go back in time, study all the actors and watch Jakeim Hart deliver my lines like they were supposed to be delivered,” he said.

The host of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon noted that he had not seen the movie since it opened in 2000. “Every line in this show is brilliant,” he added. “I was trying not to get emotional, but I kept thinking Cameron Crowe is a genius.”

But the special appearances Thursday night didn’t stop there.

“At intermission, an usher wanted to make sure the seat next to me was empty and told me someone would be sitting next to me for the second act,” the comedian said. “And then they lead this person to the aisle seat. It was Cameron. He watched the whole second act with me — the scenes that my character was in. That was special. That was emotional. That is Cameron.”

At the end of the show, cast member Casey Likes brought Fallon up from the audience to join the cast for the curtain call.

The movie, which also stars Jason Lee, Kate Hudson, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Zooey Deschanel, Billy Crudup and several others, follows a high school boy in the ’70s who gets the opportunity to write for Rolling Stone magazine about a new rock band as they head out on their concert tour.

The final performance for Broadway’s Almost Famous is Jan. 8. It will have played 30 preview performances and 77 performances since its run began on Oct. 3, 2022.