Jodie Comer Stops Broadway Show of ‘Prima Facie’ After Difficulty Breathing Due to Poor Air Quality in New York City

Jodie Comer stopped performing in the one-woman show Prima Facie on Wednesday after the actress reported having difficulty breathing.

Comer, the only person onstage throughout the 100-minute show, left the stage during the matinee and was later set to be replaced by the understudy.

“Today’s matinee of Prima Facie was halted approximately 10 minutes into the performance after Jodie Comer had difficulty breathing due to the poor air quality in New York City because of smoke from the Canadian wildfires. The performance was set to start again from the top with understudy Dani Arlington going on for Ms. Comer in the role of Tessa,” a spokesperson for the production told The Hollywood Reporter.

The decline in air quality is caused by wildfire smoke from Canada drifting down to the East Coast of the U.S. The National Weather Service, as well as government officials for New York City and other local areas, has urged residents to stay indoors as much as possible and to reduce strenuous outdoor activities (and walking in a picket line for hours would qualify).

The WGA East canceled all picket lines due to the hazardous air blanketing the New York City metro area, “out of an abundance of caution.”

In Prima Facie, written by Suzie Miller, Comer plays Tessa Ensler, a talented, young lawyer who defends individuals accused of sexual assault and then goes through the justice system herself as a victim of rape. Comer has been playing Tessa since April 2022 on the West End (where she won the Olivier Award for best actress) and has been playing the role on Broadway since this April.

