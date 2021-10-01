Jodie Comer to Make West End Debut in One-Woman Play ‘Prima Facie’

Jodie Comer will make her West End debut in the brand new one-woman play Prima Facie.

The Killing Eve and The Last Duel actress will lead the nine-week U.K. premiere at the Harold Pinter Theatre, with performances set to begin on April 15, 2022. Written by Australian playwright Suzie Miller, Comer stars as Tessa, a young and smart criminal barrister who works her way up from the working class to become a win-loving, top-of-her-game legal practitioner. Specializing in defending men accused of sexual assault, Tessa has her belief system upended when the power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge as she becomes a survivor.

Justin Martin, who served as an associate director on The Inheritance and co-directed The Jungle, will direct the show. Set and costume design is by Miriam Buether, with lighting design by Natasha Chivers. James Bierman will serve as producer for Empire Street Productions.

Prima Facie premiered at the Griffin Theatre in 2019 and was directed by Lee Lewis. It went on to win a Griffin Award in 2018 and the 2020 Australian Writers’ Guild Award for drama.

Comer’s previous stage appearances include The Price of Everything at Stephen Joseph Theatre in 2010. She recently appeared on the big screen opposite Ryan Reynolds in 20th Century Studios’ Free Guy, and is next slated to appear in the Ridley Scott-directed 14th-century drama The Last Duel, which hits theaters on Oct. 15. She’s also set to appear in the final season of Killing Eve as Villanelle, a role that earned her a best actress Emmy.

Tickets are currently on sale at ATG and LOVETheatre.