John Stamos “Disappointed” Bob Saget Was Left Out of Tony Awards’ In Memoriam Segment

John Stamos is speaking out about Bob Saget not being included in the In Memoriam segment during Sunday’s Tony Awards.

The actor took to Twitter before Sunday’s ceremony to express that he felt “disappointed” after learning of Saget’s absence in the tribute.

“Disappointed to hear that @bobsaget will be LEFT OUT of the In Memoriam segment tonight @TheTonyawards. Bob was brilliant in The Drowsy Chaperone & Hand to God. Come on @BroadwayLeague and @TheWing! Do the right thing! Bob loved Broadway and I know the community loved him,” Stamos tweeted of his friend and late Full House co-star.

He added, “Let’s make some noise about this everyone – and send our love and good wishes to the hosts @ArianaDeBose, @JulianneHough and my buddy @DarrenCriss and all the well-deserved nominees.”

Saget made his Broadway debut in 2007 in The Drowsy Chaperone as Man in Chair. He later starred as Pastor Greg in Hand of God in 2015.

Disappointed to hear that @bobsaget will be LEFT OUT of the In Memoriam segment tonight @TheTonyawards. Bob was brilliant in The Drowsy Chaperone & Hand to God. Come on @BroadwayLeague and @TheWing ! Do the right thing! Bob loved Broadway and I know the community loved him. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) June 12, 2022

During Sunday night’s In Memoriam segment, which included a performance by Billy Porter, Stephen Sondheim, Sidney Poitier, Joan Didion and more were among those featured. Saget’s name is featured on on an expanded list on the Tony’s website, which shares the message, “The Tony Awards joins with the entire theatre community in remembering friends and colleagues who have left us during the past months. The names of some of those who worked on Broadway are listed below. They are always in our hearts.”

A spokesperson for the Tonys did not immediately respond to The Hollywood Reporter‘s request for comment.

It was announced on Jan. 9 that Saget had died at the age of 65. Authorities confirmed the actor and comedian was found unresponsive in a room at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, a day after performing a stand-up special. In a statement, Saget’s relatives later confirmed that authorities determined the cause of death to be head trauma.

A small, intimate funeral for Saget was held on Jan. 14 with Saget’s close friends and loved ones in attendance, including his Full House castmates as well as John Mayer, Jimmy Kimmel and more.