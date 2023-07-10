×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

‘Ain’t No Mo’ Playwright Jordan E. Cooper, ‘KPOP’ Composer Helen Park Join Tony Awards Nominating Committee

Cooper and Park have been outspoken for the need for greater recognition and resources for diverse stories on Broadway.

Jordan E. Cooper and Helen Park
Jordan E. Cooper and Helen Park Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The Tony Awards has added new members to its nominating committee, including Ain’t No Mo star and playwright Jordan E. Cooper and KPOP composer Helen Park, who have both been outspoken about the need for change within the industry. 

Other new members joining for the 2023-2024 Broadway season include The Greatest Showman and Dear Evan Hansen songwriter Benj Pasek, actor Bob Balaban, actor and playwright Adam Chanler-Berat, interdisciplinary artist Ty Defoe and director Miranda Haymon.

The Tony Awards nominating committee is typically younger and more diverse than the larger Tony Awards voting body. However, the addition of Cooper and Park is particularly notable, as both had shows this past season that posted early closing notices and have spoken out about the need for Broadway to improve how it markets to and welcomes diverse audiences (KPOP is about competing Korean pop bands, while Ain’t No Mo’ follows a series of Black characters grappling with whether or not to leave the U.S.)

Related Stories

Daya Curley and Adina Verson, and the cast of A Transparent Musical in the world premiere of A Transparent Musical at Center Theatre Group Mark Taper Forum.
Lifestyle

'A Transparent Musical,' Based on the Amazon Series, Is Aiming for Broadway

A collection of scenes from various international productions of "The Lion King" musical
Lifestyle

'The Lion King' After 25 Years: How a Broadway Hit Stages 10 Shows Around the Globe

Both Cooper and Park were nominated for Tony Awards this past season (as was Ain’t No Mo’ for best play), amid fears that they may be overlooked due to the early closings. Both have also called for greater recognition of new work that is not based on known brands and tells diverse stories. 

“This is so much bigger than Ain’t No Mo‘. We have to shift for the people that are coming after us. We can’t let this happen to this kind of work,” Cooper told THR in December. “It deserves to be in a commercial space, too.”

All members serve a three-year term. In total, the nominating committee consists of 60 members, who include directors, actors, theater administrators, composers, designers and more. Members attend all Broadway productions throughout the season and designate by vote the nominees for the season.

Full list of the 2023-2024 Nominating Committee:

  • Warren AdamsDirector/Choreographer/Producer 
  • Becky Ann BakerActor
  • Bob Balaban**Actor/Producer/Director/Writer
  • Pun BandhuActor/Producer
  • Danielle Barlow**Theatre Administrator
  • Sarah Benson** Director
  • Rick Boynton**Creative Producer, Chicago Shakespeare Theater
  • Christopher BurneyProducer and Educator
  • Kathleen ChalfantActor
  • Adam Chanler-Berat **Actor/Playwright
  • Jordan E. Cooper**Playwright/Actor/Director/Producer
  • Carmel DeanComposer/Arranger/Orchestrator/Music Director
  • Ty Defoe** Interdisciplinary Artist/Writer/Storyteller
  • Jill BC Du BoffSound Designer
  • Andy Einhorn** Music Supervisor/Conductor
  • Dionne FigginsChoreographer, Co-Founder of Broadway Serves, Artistic Director of Ballet Tech
  • Kamilah ForbesExecutive Producer, The Apollo Theater
  • Dan Foster** Actor/Director/Producer
  • M L GeigerLighting Designer 
  • Linda Goodrich**Director/Choreographer
  • Miranda Haymon**Director
  • Michael R. JacksonBookwriter/Composer/Lyricist
  • Christine Toy Johnson**Playwright/Actor/Director
  • Raja Feather KellyChoreographer/Director
  • John KilgoreSound Designer
  • Michael Korie**Librettist/Lyricist
  • Kathy LandauExecutive Director, Symphony Space
  • Andrea LauerCostume Designer
  • Zhailon LevingstonDirector
  • Jonathan McCrory Director/Artistic Director, National Black Theatre
  • Lisa McNulty** Producing Artistic Director, WP Theater
  • Jess McLeodDirector
  • Ira Mont**Actor/Production Stage Manager
  • Jacqueline Diane Moscou** Actor/Director
  • James C. NicolaDirector/Producer/Former Artistic Director, New York Theatre Workshop
  • Antoinette NwanduPlaywright 
  • Benj Pasek**Songwriter
  • Helen Park** Composer/Lyricist
  • Neil PatelScenic Designer
  • Ralph B. PeñaPlaywright/Artistic Director, Ma-Yi Theater Company
  • Nancy PiccioneRetired Casting Director
  • Jill Rafson** Producing Artist Director, Classic Stage Co.
  • Bill RauchDirector/Artistic Director, The Ronald O. Perelman Performing Arts Center
  • Susan SamplinerRetired Company Manager
  • Dick ScanlanLibrettist/Lyricist/Playwright/Director
  • Florie Seery**Associate Dean/Managing Director, David School of Drama/Yale Repertory Theatre
  • Rachel SheinkinPlaywright/Librettist
  • Devario SimmonsCostume Designer
  • Natasha SinhaAssociate Artistic Director, Playwrights Horizons
  • Walt Spangler**Scenic Designer
  • Michael StottsExecutive Director, Paper Mill Playhouse
  • Jason Tam**Actor
  • Cori Thomas** Playwright/Actor
  • Reginald Van LeeTheatre Arts Advocate/Patron and National Leader
  • Michael Benjamin WashingtonPlaywright/Actor
  • Ben WexlerComposer/Lyricist
  • Whitney WhiteActor/Director/Musician
  • Tracey Scott WilsonPlaywright/Television Writer, Producer/Screenwriter
  • Patricia Wilcox**Choreographer
  • David C. Woolard**Costume Designer

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad