‘Ain’t No Mo’ Playwright Jordan E. Cooper, ‘KPOP’ Composer Helen Park Join Tony Awards Nominating Committee

The Tony Awards has added new members to its nominating committee, including Ain’t No Mo star and playwright Jordan E. Cooper and KPOP composer Helen Park, who have both been outspoken about the need for change within the industry.

Other new members joining for the 2023-2024 Broadway season include The Greatest Showman and Dear Evan Hansen songwriter Benj Pasek, actor Bob Balaban, actor and playwright Adam Chanler-Berat, interdisciplinary artist Ty Defoe and director Miranda Haymon.

The Tony Awards nominating committee is typically younger and more diverse than the larger Tony Awards voting body. However, the addition of Cooper and Park is particularly notable, as both had shows this past season that posted early closing notices and have spoken out about the need for Broadway to improve how it markets to and welcomes diverse audiences (KPOP is about competing Korean pop bands, while Ain’t No Mo’ follows a series of Black characters grappling with whether or not to leave the U.S.)

Both Cooper and Park were nominated for Tony Awards this past season (as was Ain’t No Mo’ for best play), amid fears that they may be overlooked due to the early closings. Both have also called for greater recognition of new work that is not based on known brands and tells diverse stories.

“This is so much bigger than Ain’t No Mo‘. We have to shift for the people that are coming after us. We can’t let this happen to this kind of work,” Cooper told THR in December. “It deserves to be in a commercial space, too.”

All members serve a three-year term. In total, the nominating committee consists of 60 members, who include directors, actors, theater administrators, composers, designers and more. Members attend all Broadway productions throughout the season and designate by vote the nominees for the season.

Full list of the 2023-2024 Nominating Committee: