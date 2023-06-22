Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Return to Broadway in ‘Gutenberg! The Musical!’

Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, the original stars of The Book of Mormon, will return to Broadway in a comedic two-hander, Gutenberg! The Musical!

Gutenberg! The Musical! will play the James Earl Jones Theatre starting Sept. 15, ahead of an opening night on Oct. 12. The limited engagement is scheduled to run through Jan. 28, 2024.

Directed by Alex Timbers, and written by Scott Brown and Anthony King (all of whom worked on the musical Beetlejuice), the show is about two friends who create a musical about Johannes Gutenberg, the creator of the printing press, in what Rannells says is a “demented love letter to Broadway,” per a promotional video for the show.

The production was originally developed at New York’s Upright Citizen’s Brigade Theatre and was also a part of the New York Musical Theatre Festival. The show had an off-Broadway run in 2006 and productions have played across North America, as well as the U.K., Australia, France, Spain and Korea.

This is the first time Gad and Rannells will appear on Broadway together since the 2011 premiere of The Book of Mormon. Since then, Rannells, who has appeared in Girls and Showtime’s Black Monday, has starred on Broadway in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Falsettos, Hamilton and The Boys in the Band.

This will be Gad’s first return to Broadway in 12 years. The actor has appeared in the live-action Beauty and the Beast, Kenneth Branagh’s film adaptation of Murder on the Orient Express and voiced Olaf in Disney’s Frozen and Frozen 2. He most recently starred in Avenue 5 and Central Park, which he co-created.

The musical is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Patrick Catullo and J.J. Abrams’ theater production arm Bad Robot Live.