Katie Holmes to Star in Off-Broadway Production of ‘The Wanderers’

Katie Holmes is returning to the stage for the New York premiere of Roundabout Theatre Company’s The Wanderers.

Written by The Last Match‘s Anna Ziegler and directed by Barry Edelstein, Holmes is set to play movie star Julia Cheever, who sends an unexpected email to secular Jew Abe, a famous novelist who believes he can write his own future. It’s a notion that is put to the test by Cheever’s arrival, whose presence tests both Abe’s beliefs and both of their marriages.

This story also follows Orthodox Jews Esther and Schmuli, a newly married couple whose future is written in the laws of the Torah. Ziegler’s modern love story ultimately asks whether both couples can be happy with what they have while they have it.

The limited engagement is set to open Feb. 16, 2023, at the Laura Pels Theater in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre and will run through March 26. Previews begin Jan. 26 with tickets to the general public going on sale Nov. 4.

The play’s staging was first announced in January 2022.

The Wanderers serves as a return to the stage for Holmes, who made her Broadway debut in Arthur Miller’s All My Sons alongside John Lithgow, Dianne Wiest, Patrick Wilson and Becky Ann Baker. She also starred in Theresa Rebeck’s Dead Accounts opposite Norbert Leo Butz, Judy Greer, Josh Hamilton and Jayne Houdyshell.

The remaining cast members and design team will be announced at a later time.